Up Next:
Amazon Spring Sale headphones deals: Save big on new Galaxy Buds today
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon's Spring Sale has already started, allowing bargain hunters looking to upgrade their listening experience to save on new headphones or earbuds through sweet Spring Sale headphones deals.
For instance, deal hunters can grab a new pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro or Galaxy Buds 2 at heavily discounted prices. We are also witnessing sweet Spring Sale deals on various JBL and Soundcore headphones.
For instance, deal hunters can grab a new pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro or Galaxy Buds 2 at heavily discounted prices. We are also witnessing sweet Spring Sale deals on various JBL and Soundcore headphones.
Top 3 headphones deals to take advantage of right now
Below, we have listed all the best Spring Sale headphones deals available right now. So, check out the offers in this article and grab a pair of new headphones or earbuds today!
Also see:
Jump to:
- Spring Sale deals on Samsung's Galaxy Buds
- Spring Sale deals on Apple's AirPods
- Spring Sale deals on JBL headphones
- Spring Sale deals on headphones from Bose, Beats, Sony
- Spring Sale deals on Soundcore headphones
Spring Sale deals on Samsung's Galaxy Buds
If you are a Galaxy user in the market for a new pair of Galaxy Buds, you are in for a treat. Amazon's Spring Sale has brought quite a few sweet offers on Samsung's earbuds. You can snag the top-notch Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a lovely $72 price cut. The Galaxy Buds 2 are also on sale and can be yours for $70 off their price!
Spring Sale deals on Apple's AirPods
Apple users can also currently snag a new pair of earbuds for less. The Apple AirPods Pro 2, which are the best AirPods money can buy right now, are $60 off their price! The AirPods Max, Apple's premium headphones, are also on sale and can be yours for $50 less.
Spring Sale deals on headphones from Bose, Beats, Sony
Apple's AirPods and Samsung's Galaxy Buds aren't the only headphones enjoying the Spring Sale love. Deal hunters can also save on top-tier cans from Bose, Beats, and Sony. For instance, the great-sounding Beats Studio Pro can now be yours for $150 off their price. If you prefer Sony to Beats, you'll be happy to learn that the Sony WH-1000XM4 are discounted by $102.
Spring Sale deals on JBL headphones
Amazon's Spring Sale has also brought many sweet deals on JBL's earbuds. For instance, the JBL Tune 230NC and JBL Tune 130NC are currently discounted by 40%.
However, if you prefer headphones to earbuds, there are currently quite a few sweet deals on JBL's headphones as well.
Spring Sale deals on Soundcore headphones
This year's Amazon Spring Sale is also letting you snag a pair of Anker's Soundcore headphones at a lovely discount. The Soundcore Space Q45 are currently 34% off their price, while the Soundcore Space One are discounted by 20%.
Is Amazon's Spring Sale the best time to get a pair of new headphones?
Yes! Amazon's Spring Sale is among the best times to buy new headphones. The next anticipated shopping event after Spring Sale is Amazon Prime Day, which is usually in July. And July is currently far away. So, if you want to save big on a pair of headphones soon, Amazon's Spring Sale is the perfect time to snatch a pair.
Will headphones from Samsung and Apple get discounts during Amazon Spring Sale?
Headphones from Samsung and Apple will surely receive sweet discounts during this year's Amazon Spring Sale. We also expect to see nice deals on headphones made by Bose, Beats, and Sony. So, we're sure you'll be able to snatch a pair of top-notch earbuds or headphones at a discounted price during Spring Sale.
Things that are NOT allowed: