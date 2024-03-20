Amazon Spring Sale headphones deals: Save big on new Galaxy Buds today

Also see :









Spring Sale deals on Samsung's Galaxy Buds





If you are a Galaxy user in the market for a new pair of Galaxy Buds, you are in for a treat. Amazon's Spring Sale has brought quite a few sweet offers on Samsung's earbuds. You can snag the top-notch Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a lovely $72 price cut. The Galaxy Buds 2 are also on sale and can be yours for $70 off their price!





Galaxy Buds Pro 2: Save $72! Get the amazing Galaxy Buds Pro 2 for $72 off their price through this sweet Spring Sale offer. The earbuds have amazing sound, nice ANC and are a real value for money. $72 off (31%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Buds 2: Save $70! Get the Galaxy Buds 2 for $70 off their price on Amazon. The earbuds have awesome sound and are worth every single penny spent. $70 off (47%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Buds FE: Save $20! The new Galaxy Buds FE are also sweetly discounted during Amazon's spring sale. At the moment, these nice earbuds can be yours for $20 off their price. $20 off (20%) Buy at Amazon









Spring Sale deals on Apple's AirPods





Apple users can also currently snag a new pair of earbuds for less. The Apple AirPods Pro 2, which are the best AirPods money can buy right now, are $60 off their price! The AirPods Max, Apple's premium headphones, are also on sale and can be yours for $50 less.





Apple AirPods Max: Save $50! Apple's AirPods Max are sweetly discounted on Amazon at the moment. The headphones can be yours at a lovely $50 price cut. $50 off (9%) Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation): Save $60! Amazon has the AirPods Pro 2 on sale at a sweet $60 discount! The headphones sound amazing and pack top-tier ANC and good battery life. $60 off (24%) Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): Save $30! Amazon is also selling the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) for $30 off their price. $30 off (23%) Buy at Amazon









Spring Sale deals on headphones from Bose, Beats, Sony





Apple's AirPods and Samsung's Galaxy Buds aren't the only headphones enjoying the Spring Sale love. Deal hunters can also save on top-tier cans from Bose, Beats, and Sony. For instance, the great-sounding Beats Studio Pro can now be yours for $150 off their price. If you prefer Sony to Beats, you'll be happy to learn that the Sony WH-1000XM4 are discounted by $102.





Sony WH-1000XM4: Now $102 OFF during Amazon's Spring Sale The Sony WH-1000XM4 are currently on sale for $102 off their price on Amazon. Act fast and get a pair through this sweet Spring Sale offer. $102 off (29%) Buy at Amazon Beats Studio Pro: Save $150! The premium Beats Studio Pro are also on sale at the moment. These awes-sounding fellas can be yours for $150 off their price! $150 off (43%) Buy at Amazon Bose QuietComfort Ultra: Save $50! Get the top-notch Bose QuietComfort Ultra for $50 off their price through this sweet Spring Sale offer! $50 off (12%) Buy at Amazon Sony WH-1000XM5: Save $72! Snatch the Sony WH-1000XM5 for $72 off their price through this lovely Spring Sale offer! These are Sony's top-of-the-line headphones and are a real value for money! $72 off (18%) Buy at Amazon









Spring Sale deals on JBL headphones





Amazon's Spring Sale has also brought many sweet deals on JBL's earbuds. For instance, the JBL Tune 230NC and JBL Tune 130NC are currently discounted by 40%.





JBL Vibe 200T: Save 40%! Get the JBL Vibe 200T for 40% off their price through this sweet Amazon Spring Sale deal. $20 off (40%) Buy at Amazon JBL Tune 230NC: Save 40%! Snag the JBL Tune 230NC on Amazon through this sweet Spring Sale offer and save $40 in the process. $40 off (40%) Buy at Amazon JBL Tune 130NC: Now 40% OFF on Amazon! Snag the JBL Tune 130NC for 40% off their price on Amazon through this sweet Spring Sale offer. $40 off (40%) Buy at Amazon





However, if you prefer headphones to earbuds, there are currently quite a few sweet deals on JBL's headphones as well.





JBL Tune 510BT: Save 20% The JBL Tune 510BT are currently discounted by 20% on Amazon. Save on a pair while you can! $10 off (20%) Buy at Amazon JBL Tune 660NC: Now 20% OFF on Amazon! Get the JBL Tune 660NC on Amazon through this sweet Spring Sale deal and save 20% in the process. $20 off (20%) Buy at Amazon JBL Tune 710BT: Save 25% Grab the JBL Tune 710BT through this lovely Spring Sale deal and save $20 in the process. $20 off (25%) Buy at Amazon JBL Tune 760NC: Now 23% OFF on Amazon! Grab the JBL Tune 760NC on Amazon and save $30 in the process. $30 off (23%) Buy at Amazon JBL Live 460NC: Save $50! The JBL Live 460NC are currently enjoying a sweet $50 price cut on Amazon. Save on a pair through this sweet Spring Sale deal while you can! $50 off (38%) Buy at Amazon





Spring Sale deals on Soundcore headphones





This year's Amazon Spring Sale is also letting you snag a pair of Anker's Soundcore headphones at a lovely discount. The Soundcore Space Q45 are currently 34% off their price, while the Soundcore Space One are discounted by 20%.