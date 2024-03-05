Amazon Spring Sale 2024: What deals on Bluetooth speakers to expect

Bluetooth speaker

Bluetooth speakers are also in the picture, so we're anticipating pretty generous discounts in that category as well.

Bluetooth speakers

Top three Bluetooth speaker deals available right now:

Sony SRS-XE200: save 25% on Amazon now The Sony SRS-XE200 is available at 25% off on Amazon but for a limited time. So, if you want a lightweight speaker with an IP67 rating and up to 16 hours of playtime, get it now and save 25%! $33 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Bose SoundLink Revolve (Series II): save 27% at Amazon The Bose SoundLink Revolve (Series II) offers 360-degree sound, up to 13 hours of battery life, and can be used for phone calls, as it has a built-in microphone. It's sleek and portable, and Amazon now sells it at 27% off. $60 off (27%) Buy at Amazon JBL Flip 5 is now available at 38% off on Amazon The JBL Flip 5 is another compact Bluetooth speaker that's seeing discounted prices at Amazon. This isn't the latest speaker from the Flip series, but it's still a perfectly good option for people on a budget. It has an IPX7 rating and offers up to 12 hours of playtime. $50 off (38%) Buy at Amazon

Deals on JBL speakers





Will there be amazing Amazon Spring Sale deals on Bluetooth speakers ? Well, we’ll have to wait and see. It’s still too early for deals on JBLto start popping up as part of the potential Amazon Spring Sale that we’re all waiting for this year. However, judging by what we saw back in October when the merchant released its second Prime Day event for 2023, shoppers could be in for massive savings in the 28-55% range.Last year, JBL’s boombox-styled speakers like the Boombox 2 and the PartyBox Encore got about 35% cheaper at Amazon, allowing shoppers to save $100-$150. Naturally, smaller and more affordable options got their prices reduced by half. Such was the case with JBL’s Go 3, for example.Will there be amazing Amazon Spring Sale deals on? Well, we’ll have to wait and see.





Deals on Sony Speakers





During last year’s Prime Day 2 in October, we got to see various exciting discounts on all sorts of Sony speakers, which is why we believe the Spring event will bring other chances to save on a new portable speaker by the brand.



Anything from the massive SRS-XP500 to the XE200 (this one is seeing discounted prices at the time of writing) went on sale at Amazon. Both of these were retailing at 25% off during the shopping spree.



Shoppers could also get a refurbished speaker by Sony and score some savings. For instance, we saw a renewed XE300 last year, which could be yours at 60% off its price tag.





Deals on other speakers









What kind of savings can you expect? Well, it depends on the brand and the MSRP of each product, but you can expect to save between 17% and 40% on a new speaker by other brands.



Last year, for example, Marshall’s Emberton got 41% cheaper, and the SoundLink Revolve+ was 40% more affordable on Amazon. However, the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore (MRSP $199.99) was discounted by just $33, and shoppers could save about the same amount on the more affordable Bose SoundLink Flex. While JBL and Sony’s speakers are undoubtedly popular, they are far from the only brands that make top-notch portable music streaming products. Soundcore, Marshall, Bang & Olufsen, and Bose speakers are some of the many other brands that got many of their best items heavily discounted during last year’s October Prime Day. So, we have our hopes up that Amazon will treat us to another deals bonanza on speakers by these brands this year.What kind of savings can you expect? Well, it depends on the brand and the MSRP of each product, but you can expect to save between 17% and 40% on a new speaker by other brands.Last year, for example, Marshall’s Emberton got 41% cheaper, and the SoundLink Revolve+ was 40% more affordable on Amazon. However, the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore (MRSP $199.99) was discounted by just $33, and shoppers could save about the same amount on the more affordable Bose SoundLink Flex.