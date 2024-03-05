Up Next:
Amazon Spring Sale 2024: What deals on Bluetooth speakers to expect
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Spring is coming up soon, and many of you are probably planning your next camping trip with friends and family. If you’re looking for something to help you make your next vacation (or any other occasion) more enjoyable with your favorite music, perhaps you’d appreciate having a solid Bluetooth speaker in your tech collection.
That’s right, the savings event could be coming up this month, meaning we're expecting offers across Amazon's whole portfolio of products. As might be expected, there should be awesome Spring Sale phone deals to choose from.
But what if you don’t feel like waiting almost a month for a savings opportunity that, for all we know, isn’t even official yet? Don’t worry; plenty of awesome Bluetooth speakers are already retailing at deeply discounted prices on Amazon. Check out the top three below before we share our expectations of the best deals on JBL, Sony, and other speakers.
Jump to:
While some of the best portable Bluetooth speakers typically come with rather hefty price tags, the good news is that Amazon could be treating all of us bargain-hunters to its second-ever Spring Sale.
That’s right, the savings event could be coming up this month, meaning we're expecting offers across Amazon's whole portfolio of products. As might be expected, there should be awesome Spring Sale phone deals to choose from.
When (and if) the event finally comes, Amazon should also treat us to fantastic Spring Sale smartwatch offers. Of course, we believe there would be no shortage of Spring Sale tablet promotions to help you get the most bang for your buck. Naturally, Bluetooth speakers are also in the picture, so we're anticipating pretty generous discounts in that category as well.
But what if you don’t feel like waiting almost a month for a savings opportunity that, for all we know, isn’t even official yet? Don’t worry; plenty of awesome Bluetooth speakers are already retailing at deeply discounted prices on Amazon. Check out the top three below before we share our expectations of the best deals on JBL, Sony, and other speakers.
Top three Bluetooth speaker deals available right now:
Jump to:
Deals on JBL speakers
Image credit-PhoneArena
It’s still too early for deals on JBL Bluetooth speakers to start popping up as part of the potential Amazon Spring Sale that we’re all waiting for this year. However, judging by what we saw back in October when the merchant released its second Prime Day event for 2023, shoppers could be in for massive savings in the 28-55% range.
Will there be amazing Amazon Spring Sale deals on Bluetooth speakers? Well, we’ll have to wait and see.
Last year, JBL’s boombox-styled speakers like the Boombox 2 and the PartyBox Encore got about 35% cheaper at Amazon, allowing shoppers to save $100-$150. Naturally, smaller and more affordable options got their prices reduced by half. Such was the case with JBL’s Go 3, for example.
Will there be amazing Amazon Spring Sale deals on Bluetooth speakers? Well, we’ll have to wait and see.
Deals on Sony Speakers
Image credit-Sony
During last year’s Prime Day 2 in October, we got to see various exciting discounts on all sorts of Sony speakers, which is why we believe the Spring event will bring other chances to save on a new portable speaker by the brand.
Anything from the massive SRS-XP500 to the XE200 (this one is seeing discounted prices at the time of writing) went on sale at Amazon. Both of these were retailing at 25% off during the shopping spree.
Shoppers could also get a refurbished speaker by Sony and score some savings. For instance, we saw a renewed XE300 last year, which could be yours at 60% off its price tag.
Anything from the massive SRS-XP500 to the XE200 (this one is seeing discounted prices at the time of writing) went on sale at Amazon. Both of these were retailing at 25% off during the shopping spree.
Shoppers could also get a refurbished speaker by Sony and score some savings. For instance, we saw a renewed XE300 last year, which could be yours at 60% off its price tag.
Deals on other speakers
Image credit-Marshall
While JBL and Sony’s speakers are undoubtedly popular, they are far from the only brands that make top-notch portable music streaming products. Soundcore, Marshall, Bang & Olufsen, and Bose speakers are some of the many other brands that got many of their best items heavily discounted during last year’s October Prime Day. So, we have our hopes up that Amazon will treat us to another deals bonanza on speakers by these brands this year.
Last year, for example, Marshall’s Emberton got 41% cheaper, and the SoundLink Revolve+ was 40% more affordable on Amazon. However, the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore (MRSP $199.99) was discounted by just $33, and shoppers could save about the same amount on the more affordable Bose SoundLink Flex.
What kind of savings can you expect? Well, it depends on the brand and the MSRP of each product, but you can expect to save between 17% and 40% on a new speaker by other brands.
Last year, for example, Marshall’s Emberton got 41% cheaper, and the SoundLink Revolve+ was 40% more affordable on Amazon. However, the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore (MRSP $199.99) was discounted by just $33, and shoppers could save about the same amount on the more affordable Bose SoundLink Flex.
Things that are NOT allowed: