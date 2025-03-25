Amazon Spring Sale Google Pixel deals 2025: Save up to $250 on your dream Pixel
Amazon's Spring Sale is finally here, bringing countless fantastic Spring Sale phone deals, including unmissable offers for Google Pixel fans to splurge on. If you're a Pixel fan looking for a great bargain on your next device, you've come to the right place. We've curated the best Amazon Spring Sale Pixel deals currently available, so let's not waste any more time—let's save you some money!
Top three Amazon Spring Sale Google Pixel deals available right now
Spring Sale Pixel phone deals
Springtime bargains on the best Google Pixel phones are plenty. You can currently save up to $250 on Google's latest Pixel 9 lineup, depending on which model you go for. Older devices, such as the Pixel 8a and the Pixel 8, are also available for less. The former is now selling for $100 off, while the latter can be yours at a sweet $212 discount.
Spring Sale Pixel Tablet deals
Don't need a new Pixel phone but are in the market for a capable tablet? The Spring Sale has bargains on the Google Pixel Tablet that let you save quite a bit of cash on this fella. The model with 128GB of storage and no Charging Speaker Dock is now $120 off. If you want the one with a Charging Speaker Dock, you can get it for $100 off.
Spring Sale Pixel Watch deals
If you want to complete your ecosystem with a new timepiece, this year's Amazon Spring Sale is a great time to save on Google's smartwatches. For instance, you can get the latest and greatest Google Pixel Watch 3 for $60 off. And if you don’t mind skipping the latest model, the slightly older Pixel Watch 2 is also available at a Spring Sale discount and can be yours for just under $189, saving you $65.
Spring Sale deals on Pixel earbuds
Google Pixel earbuds aren't the best wireless earbuds on the market, but they're very popular among Google Pixel phone users. What's more, they are on sale during the Spring Sale event on Amazon. For instance, the AI-powered Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 is available for $50 off, bringing them to their lowest price once again. The affordable Pixel Buds A are also on sale right now and can be yours for around $20 off.
