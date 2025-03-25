Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!
Amazon Deals Are Blooming
Amazon Spring Sale Google Pixel deals 2025: Save up to $250 on your dream Pixel

By
Deals Google Pixel
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Two hands holding and unfolded Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and a Pixel 9 Pro XL in white.
Amazon's Spring Sale is finally here, bringing countless fantastic Spring Sale phone deals, including unmissable offers for Google Pixel fans to splurge on. If you're a Pixel fan looking for a great bargain on your next device, you've come to the right place. We've curated the best Amazon Spring Sale Pixel deals currently available, so let's not waste any more time—let's save you some money!

Top three Amazon Spring Sale Google Pixel deals available right now

Pixel 9 Pro: Save $250 at Amazon

$250 off (23%)
The Google Pixel 9 Pro is the ideal pick for AI-seeking enthusiasts with a taste for compact flagships. This model has Gemini on deck and features a superb camera, plus it's $250 off in its 256GB configuration.
Buy at Amazon

Pixel Tablet with Speaker Dock: $100 off at Amazon

$100 off (20%)
If you want a more complete Pixel Tablet experience, consider the Pixel Tablet with a Charging Speaker Dock. It not only keeps your device charged but also adds some oomph to your listening experience. Save $100 on the 128GB model now!
Buy at Amazon

Pixel 9 Pro: Save $250 at Amazon

$60 off (17%)
Save a rare 17% on the Google Pixel Watch 3. This is a pretty great discount, in fact, the best one in 2025, so it's worth checking out for sure. Get yours and save before it's too late.
Buy at Amazon

Jump to:

Spring Sale Pixel phone deals


The Pixel 9 Pro is $250 off on Amazon during Spring Sale

$250 off (23%)
Need a compact Google Pixel flagship? The Pixel 9 Pro is a superb choice. It features a 6.3-inch Super Actua display and plenty of AI capabilities, plus you can get it for $250 off its original price. This is the 256B variant.
Buy at Amazon

The Pixel 9 Pro XL is 18% off on Amazon

$200 off (18%)
The Pixel 9 Pro XL features plenty of screen real estate to enjoy, making it a better pick for some users than the Pixel 9 Pro. What's more, you can get it for $200 off its original price during Amazon's Spring Sale event.
Buy at Amazon

The Google Pixel 8a is $100 off on Amazon

$100 off (20%)
Amazon Spring Sale is here, and Google Pixel phone fans can get the much-liked Pixel 8a for less. The 128GB version of this mid-range device enjoys a $100 discount during this year's springtime sale. Get one and save while you can.
Buy at Amazon

Save $174 on the Pixel 9 during Amazon Spring Sale

$174 off (22%)
At $174 off its original price, the Google Pixel 9 provides plenty of value for money. With Gemini on deck, an excellent camera, and compact design, this Android phone is a real delight. Get yours and save $174.
Buy at Amazon

Pixel 8: now 30% off on Amazon

$212 off (30%)
Don't want to splurge on the Pixel 9 Series? The non-Pro Pixel 8 might be the right pick for you. This bad boy is $212 off at Amazon during its Spring Sale event, making it a must-have for many. Don't miss out.
Buy at Amazon

Springtime bargains on the best Google Pixel phones are plenty. You can currently save up to $250 on Google's latest Pixel 9 lineup, depending on which model you go for. Older devices, such as the Pixel 8a and the Pixel 8, are also available for less. The former is now selling for $100 off, while the latter can be yours at a sweet $212 discount.

Spring Sale Pixel Tablet deals


The Pixel Tablet is $120 off at Amazon

$120 off (30%)
Amazon is offering a jaw-dropping $120 discount on the 128GB version of the Pixel Tablet without the Charging Speaker Dock. That brings the well-liked tablet under the $280 mark. Get yours at this year's Amazon Spring Sale.
Buy at Amazon

The Pixel Tablet with Speaker Dock is 20% off

$100 off (20%)
The 128GB Pixel Tablet with a Speaker Dock is also on sale. If you don't need 256GB of onboard storage, consider this version. It's also on sale during this year's Amazon Spring Sale event. Get yours and save 20%.
Buy at Amazon

Don't need a new Pixel phone but are in the market for a capable tablet? The Spring Sale has bargains on the Google Pixel Tablet that let you save quite a bit of cash on this fella. The model with 128GB of storage and no Charging Speaker Dock is now $120 off. If you want the one with a Charging Speaker Dock, you can get it for $100 off.


Spring Sale Pixel Watch deals


Pixel Watch 3, 41mm: Save 17% at Amazon

$60 off (17%)
Complete your Google Pixel ecosystem with the Pixel Watch 3 and save 17%. This is the 41mm version of the timepiece with Wi-Fi-only connectivity. Grab yours at this year's spring savings event on Amazon.
Buy at Amazon

Pixel Watch 3, 41mm, LTE: 13% off at Amazon

$60 off (13%)
Want LTE on your wrist? Get the Pixel Watch 3 with LTE connectivity. This model is also on sale at Amazon, where you can save $60 on all colorways. Don't miss out.
Buy at Amazon

Pixel Watch 3, 45mm: $60 off at Amazon

$60 off (15%)
The larger-sized Google Pixel Watch 3 is also on sale. You can buy this one for $60 off its original price, which makes it a pretty unmissable bargain. Get yours and save.
Buy at Amazon

Pixel Watch 2: 26% off at Amazon

$65 off (26%)
If you want to get a minimalist Pixel Watch without paying a premium price, consider getting the Watch 3's predecessor. Well, good news! The Pixel Watch 2 is also on sale for 26% off at Amazon during this year's Spring Sale event.
Buy at Amazon

If you want to complete your ecosystem with a new timepiece, this year's Amazon Spring Sale is a great time to save on Google's smartwatches. For instance, you can get the latest and greatest Google Pixel Watch 3 for $60 off. And if you don’t mind skipping the latest model, the slightly older Pixel Watch 2 is also available at a Spring Sale discount and can be yours for just under $189, saving you $65.

Spring Sale deals on Pixel earbuds


Save $50 on the Pixel Buds Pro 2 on Amazon

$50 off (22%)
The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are an extremely hot pick this spring. You can save $50 on these pro-grade earbuds, which brings them to their best price. If you're after balanced audio quality without spending too much, now's the time! Get your pair and save $50.
Buy at Amazon

Pixel Buds A: Save 20% at Amazon

$20 off (20%)
The Google Pixel Buds A are another great pick this Spring Sale. You can get these affordable earbuds for 20% off their original price. With a 24-hour playtime and comfortable design, they may be a suitable pick for Google Pixel fans on a budget.
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel earbuds aren't the best wireless earbuds on the market, but they're very popular among Google Pixel phone users. What's more, they are on sale during the Spring Sale event on Amazon. For instance, the AI-powered Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 is available for $50 off, bringing them to their lowest price once again. The affordable Pixel Buds A are also on sale right now and can be yours for around $20 off.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

