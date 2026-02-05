Apple’s premium AirPods Max are on sale at Amazon, and your bank account can finally relax
The headphones tick all the right boxes, so act fast and save while you can!
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
AirPods Max rival the best wireless headphones on the market, which means you’ll definitely enjoy every second of the experience they offer. However, there’s one "someone" who won’t share your feelings toward these puppies, and that is your bank account. In fact, I bet it’d try to stop you from purchasing a pair if it could!Apple’s
While most premium headphones rely on lightweight plastics and foldable hinges, these utilize a stainless steel frame and ear cups machined from single pieces of anodized aluminum. The headband features a breathable knit mesh canopy, while the ear cups are wrapped in memory foam and a custom-designed knit textile. The result is a sleek design, premium feel, and incredible comfort, allowing you to enjoy your favorite songs for hours on end.
To be more precise, they deliver up to 20 hours of listening time on a single charge with ANC and Spatial Audio turned on. If you use them without those features, they should last even longer. Sure, it’s not the best-in-class battery life, but let’s not forget that these are 20 hours spent listening to high-fidelity audio. Whether you are catching a coast-to-coast flight or zoning out in your own inner world, the consistency of the performance is what matters most. Plus, if you do find yourself running low, a quick five-minute charge via USB-C will net you another one and a half hours of playback, which should be enough to finish your favorite album.
You can tell it to chill out now, as Amazon has a sweet deal on Apple’s lavish headphones, dropping them to a much more tempting price. You can currently snag a set for less than $450, which is $99 off its usual $549 cost. "Isn’t $450 still pricey?" you might ask. I completely agree that it’s still far from affordable. But it’s also important to note that these aren’t your run-of-the-mill plastic headphones. In fact, they are in a league of their own.
While most premium headphones rely on lightweight plastics and foldable hinges, these utilize a stainless steel frame and ear cups machined from single pieces of anodized aluminum. The headband features a breathable knit mesh canopy, while the ear cups are wrapped in memory foam and a custom-designed knit textile. The result is a sleek design, premium feel, and incredible comfort, allowing you to enjoy your favorite songs for hours on end.
Recommended For You
Since we mentioned ANC, it’s definitely up there alongside Sony’s and Bose’s active noise cancelling. This means you’ll enjoy those long listening sessions without outside noises ruining your vibe. Factor in their premium 360-degree sound with punchy bass and head tracking, and you get a set of headphones that are definitely worth the splurge. So, don’t hesitate—save on a set now!
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: