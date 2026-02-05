Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Apple’s premium AirPods Max are on sale at Amazon, and your bank account can finally relax

The headphones tick all the right boxes, so act fast and save while you can!

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person wearing a set of AirPods Max.
       View now at Amazon  
Apple’s AirPods Max rival the best wireless headphones on the market, which means you’ll definitely enjoy every second of the experience they offer. However, there’s one "someone" who won’t share your feelings toward these puppies, and that is your bank account. In fact, I bet it’d try to stop you from purchasing a pair if it could!

You can tell it to chill out now, as Amazon has a sweet deal on Apple’s lavish headphones, dropping them to a much more tempting price. You can currently snag a set for less than $450, which is $99 off its usual $549 cost. "Isn’t $450 still pricey?" you might ask. I completely agree that it’s still far from affordable. But it’s also important to note that these aren’t your run-of-the-mill plastic headphones. In fact, they are in a league of their own.

Apple AirPods Max: Save $99 at Amazon!

$99 off (18%)
If you’ve been hunting for world-class ANC and a truly premium feel, the AirPods Max are in a league of their own—and currently $99 off at Amazon. You can now score these top-rated headphones for less than $450. It’s a rare chance to save on a high-end experience that usually carries a much steeper price tag, so act fast before the markdown disappears!
Buy at Amazon


While most premium headphones rely on lightweight plastics and foldable hinges, these utilize a stainless steel frame and ear cups machined from single pieces of anodized aluminum. The headband features a breathable knit mesh canopy, while the ear cups are wrapped in memory foam and a custom-designed knit textile. The result is a sleek design, premium feel, and incredible comfort, allowing you to enjoy your favorite songs for hours on end.

Recommended For You

To be more precise, they deliver up to 20 hours of listening time on a single charge with ANC and Spatial Audio turned on. If you use them without those features, they should last even longer. Sure, it’s not the best-in-class battery life, but let’s not forget that these are 20 hours spent listening to high-fidelity audio. Whether you are catching a coast-to-coast flight or zoning out in your own inner world, the consistency of the performance is what matters most. Plus, if you do find yourself running low, a quick five-minute charge via USB-C will net you another one and a half hours of playback, which should be enough to finish your favorite album.

Since we mentioned ANC, it’s definitely up there alongside Sony’s and Bose’s active noise cancelling. This means you’ll enjoy those long listening sessions without outside noises ruining your vibe. Factor in their premium 360-degree sound with punchy bass and head tracking, and you get a set of headphones that are definitely worth the splurge. So, don’t hesitate—save on a set now!

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15714 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 4

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Samsung shows off Galaxy S26 Ultra camera improvements in new videos
Samsung shows off Galaxy S26 Ultra camera improvements in new videos
Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus Pad 3 is a surprisingly good deal right now
Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus Pad 3 is a surprisingly good deal right now
Galaxy Tab S11 plunges at Amazon, making it an 11-inch must-have
Galaxy Tab S11 plunges at Amazon, making it an 11-inch must-have
Every time I use an Android phone, fingerprint unlock feels like a downgrade
Every time I use an Android phone, fingerprint unlock feels like a downgrade

Latest News

The Galaxy Wide Fold to take on the iPhone Fold globally
The Galaxy Wide Fold to take on the iPhone Fold globally
Verizon is the best US carrier in your view, but T-Mobile is a close second (and AT&T a very distant third)
Verizon is the best US carrier in your view, but T-Mobile is a close second (and AT&T a very distant third)
Android Auto bug makes your car icon disappear from Google Maps
Android Auto bug makes your car icon disappear from Google Maps
Amazon and Samsung are clearing shelves with generous Galaxy S25 deals
Amazon and Samsung are clearing shelves with generous Galaxy S25 deals
This AI upgrade alone could be a good enough reason to move to the S26 series
This AI upgrade alone could be a good enough reason to move to the S26 series
Xiaomi's groundbreaking modular camera system tipped to enter mass production
Xiaomi's groundbreaking modular camera system tipped to enter mass production
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless