The 11-inch iPad (A16) just dipped below $300 at Amazon, making it the ultimate budget delight
The slate packs a punch and is a no-brainer choice if you're after a dependable tablet that won't break the bank.
M5-powered iPad Pro, which, by the way, is available with a sweet discount on Amazon right now. We have one in the office, and I’m impressed by its performance and stunning display. It’s perfect if you’re after a powerhouse of a tablet for work or a top-tier entertainment device, thanks to that stunning Ultra Retina Tandem OLED display.I’m in love with the latest
Sure, the current deal isn’t the best I’ve ever seen, as the tablet saw a larger discount during the Black Friday weekend. Yet, even with the current $49 markdown, this slate is an absolute no-brainer, as it delivers tremendous value for the price.
The A16 chip inside, for instance, may be down one CPU and GPU core compared to the silicon that powers the iPhone 15, but it still delivers speedy performance and can handle most tasks without breaking a sweat. In fact, the only way to notice that it’s a slightly trimmed-down version is if you’re staring at benchmark scores. In day-to-day usage, the tablet feels just as fast as a modern iPhone.
Plus, you’re getting a 28.93Wh battery on board, which can easily last a whole day without top-ups. In our dedicated battery tests, the power cell delivered over 10 hours of web browsing and more than six hours of video streaming, which is impressive for a base model.
So, yeah! If you’re in the market for a budget tablet that punches way above its weight and you're already in Apple’s ecosystem, I encourage you to grab a brand-new iPad 11 with this deal now!
However, if you’re looking for something more affordable and don’t need that much firepower at your fingertips, you may want to check out Amazon’s deal on the regular iPad with the A16 chip. The retailer has dropped the price of the 128GB Wi-Fi model to just under $300, making it an irresistible temptation for those who want a dependable iPad that won’t break the bank.
Meanwhile, its 11-inch LCD display with a 2360 × 1640 resolution will let you enjoy gorgeous visuals on the go for the money. Yes, compared to the OLED panels on the Pro models, the picture quality is a step down, but let's not forget that this costs a fraction of what those Pro-grade iPads will set you back.
