Acer’s new Chromebook can replace your laptop and tablet – and it can last 17 hours doing it

Acer's Chromebook Plus Spin 514 transforms into different modes while delivering marathon battery life.

Acer just dropped a whole wave of new gadgets, and tucked in between all the shiny laptops and tablets is the company’s first-ever Chromebook powered by a MediaTek chip.

The new Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 is here, and it is packing MediaTek’s Kompanio Ultra processor with an integrated NPU. Translation? This thing is built to handle AI on-device while still being slim, light, and durable enough for everyday use.

Powered by MediaTek’s most advanced Chromebook processor so far, the Kompanio Ultra cranks out 50 TOPS of AI power. That’s enough to run real-time generative AI tasks, automation, and even offline AI features without constantly leaning on the cloud. Basically, your Chromebook isn’t just sitting there waiting for Google’s servers to think – it can actually process stuff itself.

Leveraging our longstanding collaborative partnership, we have worked closely with Acer and Google to ensure that Chromebook Plus Spin 514 comes with the most advanced on-device AI capabilities currently possible on ChromeOS. These experiences, along with the power of the new energy-efficient MediaTek Kompanio Ultra flagship chipset, provide hours upon hours of productivity, gameplay, streaming, and more.
– PD Rajput, Associate Vice President, Client Computing and Displays at MediaTek, September 3, 2025


On top of that, the Arm Immortalis-G925 MC11 GPU makes sure graphics performance isn’t an afterthought. This is a mobile GPU built for high-end phones and tablets, and Arm says it cranks out up to 37% better graphics performance while being up to 30% more power-efficient at the same performance level. It’s not just about pretty visuals either – it’s tuned for AI too, delivering a 36% faster boost for machine learning tasks.

Video Thumbnail
Video credit – Acer

That said, MediaTek isn’t exactly the name people think of when they hear “top-tier performance.” On paper, the specs look decent and should be plenty for everyday stuff, but if you’re after raw power, you’ll want to keep your expectations in check. The good news is Acer’s also offering an AMD Ryzen version if that’s more your speed.

So, what can you actually expect here? Will it run your go-to apps without much fuss? Yeah, definitely. Will it crank out high frame rates in demanding games with everything maxed out? Not really. 4K video playback should be doable, but (spoiler alert) don’t be surprised if the thing starts heating up.

However, because it’s a Chromebook Plus, you’re getting all the upgraded ChromeOS perks. Things like smart tab grouping, AI-powered image editing in Gallery, quick access tools with a dedicated Insert key, and even Lens built straight into the launcher.

Hold it down, scan something in an image or video, and boom – you’ve got context instantly. Plus, Acer’s throwing in 12 months of Google AI Pro for free, which gets you higher-tier Gemini access, NotebookLM, Flow, and 2 TB of Google storage.

Now let’s talk build. The Spin 514 isn’t just called “Spin” for fun – the 360-degree hinge means you can use it like a laptop, tablet, tent or stand mode. Acer says it can handle 25,000 open/close cycles, so it won’t give up on you anytime soon.



It’s also MIL-STD 810H certified, with an aluminum chassis, Gorilla Glass, reinforced ports, and even the ability to survive a 122 cm (48 inch) drop. Basically, you can toss it in your backpack without worrying.

The display is a 14-inch touchscreen with either WQXGA+ (2800x1800) or WUXGA (1920x1200) resolution, both in a 16:10 aspect ratio. Slim bezels make it look modern, and an anti-fingerprint coating plus Gorilla Glass keep it sharp and scratch-resistant.


What matters most to you in a Chromebook?

Vote View Result


It also works with any USI 2.0 stylus (sold separately), so you can scribble, circle, or drag text with intuitive pen gestures. The whole package weighs just 1.36 kg (2.99 lbs) and is only 15.5 mm thick (0.61 inches).

Connectivity-wise, it’s up to date:
 
  • Wi-Fi 7
  • Bluetooth 5.4
  • Dual USB-C ports
  • Dual USB-A ports

Other nice touches include an optional backlit keyboard and an eco-friendly OceanGlass touchpad made from recycled ocean plastic.

The Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 (CP514-5HN) hits shelves this October, priced at $699.99 in the US and €699 in Europe. And honestly, that’s pretty steep for a Chromebook – even one wearing the “Plus” badge.
 
For that kind of money, you could snag a Windows laptop with stronger specs, or grab a Chromebook with roughly the same setup for about half the cost. In fact, some of the top Chromebook models out there, the ones that can actually replace a budget Windows machine, are sitting closer to $300. So yeah, Acer’s clearly betting big on this one.

Of course, this Acer can be a solid choice if it fits your needs, but if you’re after raw power and instant responsiveness, you’ll want to check out more traditional laptop options.

Now, if you are still scratching your head about what “Plus” even means here, it’s Google’s way of setting a baseline standard. To qualify for the Plus label, a Chromebook needs at least 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, a newer chipset, a full HD display, and a 1080p webcam. Basically, it’s Google’s quality stamp so you’re not stuck with a barebones Chromebook that feels outdated the second you unbox it.


