Top Chromebooks that can replace your budget Windows laptop in 2025



But what actually makes a Chromebook different from a regular laptop, you wonder? The short version: Chromebooks run ChromeOS instead of Windows or macOS. They're built around the cloud, boot up fast, get automatic updates and usually cost less.



You won't get full desktop apps unless you use the Android or web versions, but for everyday stuff – email, docs, Netflix, light creative work – they're more than enough. If that sounds like your kind of use, a Chromebook might be the smarter buy. So, here are five great options worth looking at in 2025.



Jump to:

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 2025

Best for students, travelers and anyone on the go







If you are always on the move, this one is a no-brainer. The Duet 2025 is a super portable 11-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook with a detachable keyboard. Basically, it is a tablet and a laptop in one – no extra accessories needed.



Starting at $339, it's a great pick for students, frequent travelers, or anyone who wants something compact that still gets the job done. Whether you're reading, streaming, or typing up quick docs, the Duet keeps things simple and light.



Asus CX15 15.6 inch/Asus - CX14 14 inch Great for budget buyers who want a tough build







These two Chromebooks are all about size and simplicity. Whether you go for the larger 15.6-inch CX15 or the more compact CX14, you're getting a well-built machine that doesn't break the bank. And if durability matters, these are MIL-STD-810H certified – meaning they've passed a bunch of military-grade tests for heat, cold, shock, vibration, and more.



Big selling point: Rugged build with a large screen for under $250 (often less with deals).

If you want a solid daily laptop that's tough, affordable, and roomy, this is it. Perfect for video watching, browsing, or even some light multitasking – without worrying about babying your device.



Best for anyone who just wants the basics







This one's been a budget go-to for years – and for good reason. It doesn't try to wow you with specs, but it nails the basics. It's affordable (starts at $299), dependable and gets the job done with zero drama.



Big selling point: It has all the ports – including HDMI – which is rare in this price range.



Think:



2 x USB-C

2 x USB-A

1 x HDMI

Headphone jack



That makes it a great pick for students, first-time users, or anyone who just needs a reliable device for YouTube, Google Docs, email, and Zoom. Yeah, it is a solid option if you're buying for someone who mainly uses Google services (think an elder relative, for example) and needs a laptop that "just works."



Acer Chromebook Plus 514

Great for power users and multitaskers on a budget





You can choose from different chipsets. | Image credit – Acer



This is where things start to feel snappy. As part of the Chromebook Plus lineup, the Acer 514 steps up with faster processors, double the storage and built-in



Big selling point: Chromebook Plus performance without the high price.

You can get it with an AMD Ryzen 3 7320C, 8 GB RAM and 128 GB SSD for around $300. Prefer Intel? There's a Core i3 version, too, but it jumps to $399 for the same configuration.



The difference? Intel chips are known for strong single-core performance, which makes them great for things like fast browsing, quick app launches and smoother performance in day-to-day tasks. AMD chips, on the other hand, usually offer more cores and threads for the price, which makes them great for multitasking, content creation, and better battery life. They also tend to run cooler and cost less. So, AMD gives you better value, while Intel brings a bit more stability and speed – your call.



But overall, this is one of the best picks for anyone who needs more power without paying premium laptop prices.



Best for battery life and long-term daily use





This is the newest of them all. | Video credit – Google



If you are ready to spend a little more and want a Chromebook that feels a lot more premium, this one is calling your name. For $649, you get 12 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage and an ultra-thin (.63"), ultra-light (2.58 lbs) design.



It runs on the new ARM-based MediaTek Kompanio Ultra 910 chip. ARM chips are more efficient and Lenovo says you can get up to 17 hours of battery life. That's basically two days of casual use without charging.



Big selling point: Up to 17 hours of battery life, thanks to its ARM-based chip.



It also supports Wi-Fi 7 for faster, more stable connectivity – super handy considering most of your Chromebook activity happens online.



Honestly, this model is the closest thing we've seen to Google's old Pixelbook Go or even a MacBook Air, but in ChromeOS form. If long battery life, portability, and premium build matter to you – this is the one to buy.

