Xiaomi 13T series launch date in Europe is official
September is a busy month for smartphone manufacturers, but it's quite interesting for us because we get to see new devices and enjoy pretty interesting tech events. One of the biggest tech fairs in the world, IFA 2023, marked the beginning of the month. Next week, we expect Apple’s Wonderlust event, when the iPhone 15 Series will take the main stage, and later this month, Xiaomi also has something in mind.
Both smartphones will feature a CrystalRes AMOLED screen boasting an impressive 144Hz refresh rate. Additionally, they will come with a display that can reach up to 2600 nits of brightness, making them great for outdoor usage. It's also rumored that they will be offered in two color options: Black and Alpine Blue.
Regarding the pricing, according to earlier rumors, the 8GB/256GB Xiaomi 13T is expected to start at £549 ($699) in the UK and €649 ($707) in France. Additionally, the 12GB/512GB model of the Xiaomi 13T Pro might be priced at £699 ($889) in the UK, and the 16GB/1TB version of the Xiaomi 13T Pro could come in at €999 ($1,000) in France. The Xiaomi 13T series is not expected to launch in the US.
Xiaomi just shared that the Xiaomi 13T series is set to make its European debut on September 26th. The launch event will take place in Berlin, starting at 14:00 GMT+2, and you can catch the live stream on Xiaomi's official website. The 'T' variants began with the Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro. They are known for their mid-range status, offering impressive performance without the hefty price tag associated with Xiaomi's flagship models.
The Xiaomi 13T series includes two smartphones, namely the Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro. Leaks from earlier sources indicate that both phones sport a camera setup consisting of a 50MP wide-angle lens with OIS from Leica, a 50MP Leica 2x Telephoto Lens, a Leica 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 20MP front-facing selfie camera.
Both phones come with 5000 mAh batteries. The Xiaomi 13T is rumored to support 67W fast charging, while the Pro version is expected to offer blazing-fast 120W charging.
On September 26th, we'll see whether these leaks and rumors hold true, including the pricing. Stay tuned for more updates!
