Online leak reveals Xiaomi 13T specs and rumored prices in the UK and France
The global launch of the Xiaomi 13T series is rumored for September 1st. Just before that, more spec and price rumors have surfaced online. French site Dealabs (via Android Authority) has spilled details on the Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro, including specs, possible colors, and anticipated UK and France prices.
Both models sport a CrystalRes AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 5000mAh battery. The Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro differentiate primarily in charging speed, storage capacity, RAM size, and processor type.
Dealabs suggests the 8GB/256GB Xiaomi 13T might start at £549 ($699) in the UK and €649 ($707) in France. The site also hints that the 12GB/512GB model of the Xiaomi 13T Pro could cost £699 ($889) in the UK, and the 16GB/1TB version of the Xiaomi 13T Pro might be priced at €999 ($1,000) in France. The Xiaomi 13T series is not expected to launch in the US.
Xiaomi had a successful past week with the launch of its new clamshell foldable phone, the MIX Fold 3, alongside the Redmi K60 Ultra. The latter is the Chinese edition of the upcoming Xiaomi 13T Pro, rumored for global release on September 1st. Both new devices reportedly gained instant popularity after launch, as stated by Xiaomi.
Both phones boast a camera setup featuring a Leica 50MP wide-angle lens with OIS, a 50MP Leica 2x Telephoto Lens, a Leica 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 20MP front selfie camera. Allegedly available in Black and Alpine Blue, they offer a display with up to 2600 nits of brightness, which might be great for outdoor use.
The Xiaomi 13T Pro is rumored to support 120W wired charging, while the 13T is expected to have 67W charging. The Pro model might feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus flagship processor, up to 16GB RAM, and up to 1TB storage. On the other hand, the standard 13T could sport a Dimensity 8200 Ultra chipset, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage.
