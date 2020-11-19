Save on the latest 10.2-Inch Apple iPad

Deals Black Friday Xfinity

Xfinity Mobile reveals the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Nov 19, 2020, 3:18 AM
Xfinity Mobile reveals the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
Xfinity Mobile might not be among the largest carriers in the US, but it does offer a unique feature: it lets customers connect to more than 18 million Wi-Fi hotspots across the country, without having to use cellular data.

That being said, those who consider switching to Xfinity Mobile or current users, are in for a nice surprise, as the company revealed some of its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. You can find below the main highlights of this year holiday sale:

Xfinity Mobile Holiday Deals
  • Apple: $250 off any new purchase of an iPhone 12 or any apple cellular device (Oct. 16 – Jan. 4)
  • Samsung 5G: $300 off any new purchase of an eligible Samsung device (Nov. 2 – Dec. 7)
  • Samsung A Series: $150 off any new purchase of a Samsung A Series device (Dec. 14 – Jan. 11)
  • Google: $250 on any new purchase of an eligible Google device (Dec. 14 – Jan. 11)
  • Moto/LG: $100 off any new purchase of an eligible Motorola and LG Phones (Nov. 2 – Dec. 7)

If you're not looking for a new smartphone, here is what you'll find at Xfinity Mobile:

Cost savings
  • No activation fees
  • No phone line access fees
  • Shared data or per line data plan options (can change anytime)
  • Data plans to start at $15/mo

Extensive access
  • Powerful 5G network
  • Millions of secure WiFi hotspots included at NO extra cost

No Commitment
  • Change your data plan at any time, even mid-cycle with no fees
  • No service/data cancelation fees

For those unaware, Xfinity Mobile is using Verizon's LTE network and 5G service in select cities nationwide, so if you're in the market for a 5G-enabled smartphone, you should check Verizon's 5G network coverage.

