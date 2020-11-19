Xfinity Mobile reveals the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
Xfinity Mobile Holiday Deals
- Apple: $250 off any new purchase of an iPhone 12 or any apple cellular device (Oct. 16 – Jan. 4)
- Samsung 5G: $300 off any new purchase of an eligible Samsung device (Nov. 2 – Dec. 7)
- Samsung A Series: $150 off any new purchase of a Samsung A Series device (Dec. 14 – Jan. 11)
- Google: $250 on any new purchase of an eligible Google device (Dec. 14 – Jan. 11)
- Moto/LG: $100 off any new purchase of an eligible Motorola and LG Phones (Nov. 2 – Dec. 7)
If you're not looking for a new smartphone, here is what you'll find at Xfinity Mobile:
Cost savings
- No activation fees
- No phone line access fees
- Shared data or per line data plan options (can change anytime)
- Data plans to start at $15/mo
Extensive access
- Powerful 5G network
- Millions of secure WiFi hotspots included at NO extra cost
No Commitment
- Change your data plan at any time, even mid-cycle with no fees
- No service/data cancelation fees
For those unaware, Xfinity Mobile is using Verizon's LTE network and 5G service in select cities nationwide, so if you're in the market for a 5G-enabled smartphone, you should check Verizon's 5G network coverage.