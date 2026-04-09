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WhatsApp username support is finally coming!

The feature has been in the works for years!

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Username support is coming to WhatsApp after years of leaks and rumors | Image by Dima Solomin/Unsplash
It's happening, guys! It seems that WhatsApp will finally start rolling out username support. The latest sneak peeks inside beta and test builds of the app show the company might be on the final stretch with this feature.

Username support for WhatsApp has been in the works for a long time


It's been years since the first signs pointing toward username support started to emerge. One of the most popular messaging apps in the world still shares your phone number with anyone you want to chat with.

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Back in 2023, a screenshot from the beta version of the app appeared, showing the profile screen with a field for a unique username. And now, three years later, we might finally get this feature.

The feature is already rolling out



The guys at WABetaInfo managed to get the feature working, as apparently, Meta has started rolling out username support gradually.

You can check if your version of WhatsApp has already received the new feature by heading to Settings. If you're lucky, you'll see a dedicated Username section and be able to create your unique username.

What do you think about the upcoming username support in WhatsApp?
4 Votes

Restrictions and rules


There are some rules and restrictions when it comes to creating the said username. These include:

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  • Usernames can't begin with "www."
  • Usernames must contain at least one letter.
  • Only certain characters are allowed: lowercase letters (a–z), numbers (0–9), periods, and underscores.
  • Usernames can not end with a domain like .com or .net.
  • Usernames can not start or end with a period.
  • Character length must be between 3 and 30 characters.
  • Once created, users will be able to share their username instead of their phone number when exchanging contact details.

What took Meta so long?


It's taken almost three years, and reportedly Meta wanted to be sure that the new WhatsApp username experience is stable and secure. This includes several WhatsApp features that need to be compatible with usernames.

Finally, there will be an option to use your Facebook or Instagram username in WhatsApp as well. This will make chats more secure and the overall experience much more modern and familiar.

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Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.
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