Spotify to introduce in 2025 the Hi-Fi service that was teased eight years ago

A phone with the Spotify app on it.
Just two weeks short of exactly eight (!) years ago, the news broke out that Spotify was about to introduce its Hi-Fi service that offers higher-quality music for an additional fee.

Needless to say, none of that happened back in 2017; now, in 2025, it's once again "Spotify Hi-Fi time"! Let's hope it's for real this time.

The latest bit of info comes straight out of Bloomberg and their report reads that Spotify is preparing to introduce a premium tier called Music Pro, which will offer high-quality audio, but that's not all. There could be AI-powered remixing tools and exclusive access to concert tickets as well.

People in Reddit are not exactly feeling like they've won the lottery with that last perk, a quick check of the
r/truespotify Subreddit shows:



So, the alleged Music Pro service is expected to cost around $5.99 per month on top of existing subscriptions, though final pricing and rollout details are still being determined. The company is in discussions with major music labels to secure rights and is also exploring ways to integrate concert ticket sales, such as presale access or premium seating options.

While Spotify has yet to make an official announcement, the service is expected to launch later this year. Just don't make us wait another eight years, OK?

Right now, Spotify is on the quest to diversify its offerings and generate more revenue from dedicated music fans.

After years of keeping its pricing relatively stable across major markets, the company now sees an opportunity to introduce new plans tailored to different listener segments. This move aligns with rival trends, as record labels push streaming services to introduce higher-priced tiers to compensate for slowing growth in established markets.

While Spotify recently raised subscription prices and expanded into audiobooks, Music Pro is designed to cater specifically to superfans willing to pay more for enhanced music experiences.

Spotify has been working on this premium tier for some time, testing various features and negotiating with labels to secure necessary permissions. Competitors like Apple Music, Amazon Music Unlimited, and Tidal already offer high-fidelity audio, while SoundCloud provides remixing capabilities.

However, with 675 million users and over 250 million paying subscribers, Spotify remains a major player in the audio streaming industry.

The company plans to roll out Music Pro gradually, introducing new features over time. While not all users may be interested in the higher-cost service, Spotify believes it will attract millions of passionate music fans who regularly invest in concerts, merchandise, and fan experiences.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

