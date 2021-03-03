Samsung's upcoming rugged smartphone looks robust, yet old
One could argue that the purpose of these phones is to be sturdy above all else, so what's inside them shouldn't matter that much. However, having old hardware on a new phone doesn't look good even if your target is that concerned about what's inside their device as long as it's sturdy enough.
But design should be the last thing that people interesting in rugged phones should be concerned with, and so, let's take a look at what's inside. As expected, the Galaxy Xcover 5 is equipped with a 2GHz octa-core Exynos 850 processor, a chipset that made its debut back in 2019. The old CPU is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage.
The phone also packs a 16-megapixel camera on the back with a LED flash, as well as a 5-megapixel secondary camera in the front. As we previously reported, Samsung Galaxy Xcover 5 will run Android 11 right out of the box and will be powered by a 3,000 mAh replaceable battery.
As far as the price goes, Winfuture.de claims the Galaxy Xcover 5 will be available for purchase in Germany for slightly less than €300. We will most likely be seeing the Galaxy Xcover 5 in the US too, but it remains to be seen when exactly and how much it will cost.