Samsung's next rugged smartphone packs Exynos chipset, Android 11
The next one was initially leaked late last year, but it was only this week that we've finally managed to learn more about the unannounced Samsung Galaxy Xcover 5. The rugged phone was recently spotted in Geekbench's database, according to a new report. It goes by model number Samsung SM-G525F and supposedly packs an Exynos 850 chipset.
From Geekbench's listing, we've learned that the Galaxy Xcover 5 will include 4GB RAM. Also, the smartphone will ship with Android 11 right out of the box, at least according to the same listing. Apart from that, Geekbench doesn't reveal any other information about the Galaxy Xcover 5, but its appearance might be proof that Samsung plans to reveal it very soon.