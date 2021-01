Samsung's next rugged smartphone packs Exynos chipset, Android 11

The Xcover is a very old phone series that Samsung has been trying to establish since more than 10 years ago. The first Xcover smartphone made its debut back in 2011, so Samsung already has several rugged devices under its belt.The next one was initially leaked late last year, but it was only this week that we've finally managed to learn more about the unannounced Samsung Galaxy Xcover 5. The rugged phone was recently spotted in Geekbench's database according to a new report . It goes by model number Samsung SM-G525F and supposedly packs an Exynos 850 chipset.The Xcover smartphones don't tend to embrace new technologies like the Galaxy S or Note series are meant to do, as Samsung focuses on their ruggedness rather than technical specifications. That's why it's no wonder that the upcoming Galaxy Xcover 5 won't feature 5G support, a rather new piece of technology that was only recently expanded to mid-tier handsets.From Geekbench's listing, we've learned that the Galaxy Xcover 5 will include 4GB RAM. Also, the smartphone will ship with Android 11 right out of the box, at least according to the same listing. Apart from that, Geekbench doesn't reveal any other information about the Galaxy Xcover 5, but its appearance might be proof that Samsung plans to reveal it very soon.