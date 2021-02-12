Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Samsung Android Software updates

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE One UI 3.1 update rollout put on hold

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 12, 2021, 3:07 PM
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE One UI 3.1 update rollout put on hold
Samsung made a lot of people happy when it decided to release One UI 3.1 for the Galaxy S20 FE. Unfortunately, their happiness was short-lived, as Samsung has now put the update on hold, just like it did with the entire Galaxy S10 family last month.

SamMobile reports that although Samsung kicked off the One UI 3.1 rollout just a few days ago, the update is no longer available for download. No official statement is available at the moment, so we're in the dark as to why Samsung had to pull the update so quickly after release.

Based on the previous experience with the botched updates, Samsung should resume the rollout soon, although that's just a guess without known the reasons behind the company's move.

If you're in the US, Samsung's decision to halt the Galaxy S20 FE One UI 3.1 rollout might not have affected you since it was mostly deployed in Europe. At least that's where the update was sighted first.

Although this is bad news for Galaxy S20 FE users, it's actually a good thing for those who didn't get the update. Who knows what issues the update might have caused to your phone, and then you'd have to wait for a fix that will probably not come until next week.

Galaxy S20 FE
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, 103.4microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI

