Samsung Galaxy S20 FE One UI 3.1 update rollout put on hold
SamMobile reports that although Samsung kicked off the One UI 3.1 rollout just a few days ago, the update is no longer available for download. No official statement is available at the moment, so we're in the dark as to why Samsung had to pull the update so quickly after release.
If you're in the US, Samsung's decision to halt the Galaxy S20 FE One UI 3.1 rollout might not have affected you since it was mostly deployed in Europe. At least that's where the update was sighted first.
Although this is bad news for Galaxy S20 FE users, it's actually a good thing for those who didn't get the update. Who knows what issues the update might have caused to your phone, and then you'd have to wait for a fix that will probably not come until next week.