The affordable Samsung Galaxy A21s starts getting Android 11 months earlier
Thankfully, Samsung has been able to provide Galaxy A21s owners with the highly-anticipated update two months earlier than expected, SamMobile reports. At the time of writing, the Android 11-based One UI 3 update for the Galaxy A21s is available in South Korea only.
There are ways to download the update before Samsung pushes it OTA (over the air) to your phone, but we don't recommend that if you're not absolutely sure you know what you're doing. Just in case you get an update on your Galaxy A21s, the one that brings the phone to Android 11 carriers firmware number A217NKSU5CUC7.