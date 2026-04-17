Renders of Samsung Galaxy A27 surface
The mid-range Galaxy A27 could be closer to becoming official as new renders of the phone have surfaced.
0comments
Renders of Galaxy A27 surface. | Image by PhoneArena
Back in February, we told you that an upcoming Samsung budget model, the Galaxy A27, had shown up in the GSMA IMEI database. The GSMA (Global System for Mobile Communications Association) is the mobile industry's trade body, and every phone has a unique 15-digit IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number.
Signs show that the Samsung Galaxy A27 mid-ranger could be arriving soon
Consider the IMEI number to be your phone's social security number. The fact that a phone's IMEI appears on a list is a good indication that the device is approaching launch. Typically, a phone is released within one to four months after its IMEI number first appears on the GSMA's IMEI list.
Render of the Samsung Galaxy A27. | Image by OnLeaks and HotEUdeals.com
The IMEI is different from a phone's model numbers. The International variant of the Galaxy A27 will reportedly carry the model number of SM-A276B/DS, while the U.S version of this model should have a model number of SM-A276U.
Renders of the Galaxy A27 have surfaced
The Galaxy A27 appeared today in renders created by OnLeaks and HotEUdeals.com. The phone will feature a flat display, notably thicker bezels than the Galaxy S26 flagship line, and a vertical camera module placed on the rear left corner of the phone.
Recommended For You
Another render of the Galaxy A27. | Image by OnLeaks and HotEUdeals.com
We could see a Snapdragon AP power this mid-ranger instead of an Exynos SoC
The phone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution, a 120Hz rapid refresh, and it features Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus+ offering protection from drops. A recent Geekbench test showed that Samsung could be moving away from its mid-range Exynos application processors (AP) since it showed the phone powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 AP.
What do you like best about the Samsung Galaxy A series phones?
Samsung might offer three different memory and storage options for the Galaxy A27
Continuing with the rumored specs, the Galaxy A27 is expected to offer three different memory and storage options:
- 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB of UFS storage.
- 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB of UFS storage.
- 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB of UFS storage.
Recommended For You
Storage is expandable with microSDXC cards offering additional storage capacity of as much as 1TB.
On the rear panel we should see three cameras:
- 50 MP-Primary
- 8 MP-Ultra-wide
- 2 MP-Macro
There is also a 12 MP front-facing centered punch-hole camera for selfies and video chats that supports 4K video. Keeping the lights on is a 5,000 mAh battery that has a wired charging speed of 25W. The phone will launch with Android 16 pre-installed.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: