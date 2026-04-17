Renders of Samsung Galaxy A27 surface

Back in February, we told you that an upcoming Samsung budget model, the Galaxy A27, had shown up in the GSMA IMEI database . The GSMA (Global System for Mobile Communications Association) is the mobile industry's trade body, and every phone has a unique 15-digit IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number.

Signs show that the Samsung Galaxy A27 mid-ranger could be arriving soon





Consider the IMEI number to be your phone's social security number. The fact that a phone's IMEI appears on a list is a good indication that the device is approaching launch. Typically, a phone is released within one to four months after its IMEI number first appears on the GSMA's IMEI list.









The IMEI is different from a phone's model numbers. The International variant of the Galaxy A27 will reportedly carry the model number of SM-A276B/DS, while the U.S version of this model should have a model number of SM-A276U.

Renders of the Galaxy A27 have surfaced







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We could see a Snapdragon AP power this mid-ranger instead of an Exynos SoC





The phone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution, a 120Hz rapid refresh, and it features Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus+ offering protection from drops. A recent Geekbench test showed that Samsung could be moving away from its mid-range Exynos application processors (AP) since it showed the phone powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 AP.





What do you like best about the Samsung Galaxy A series phones? I love the big batteries. I favor the Galaxy A models' great cameras. The large screens sell me on the Galaxy A mid-rangers. It is the pricing that sells me on Galaxy A smartphones. Nothing. I don't like these phones. Vote 0 Votes

Samsung might offer three different memory and storage options for the Galaxy A27





Continuing with the rumored specs, the Galaxy A27 is expected to offer three different memory and storage options:





6GB of LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB of UFS storage.

8GB of LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB of UFS storage.

8GB of LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB of UFS storage.

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On the rear panel we should see three cameras:

50 MP-Primary

8 MP-Ultra-wide

2 MP-Macro

There is also a 12 MP front-facing centered punch-hole camera for selfies and video chats that supports 4K video. Keeping the lights on is a 5,000 mAh battery that has a wired charging speed of 25W. The phone will launch with Android 16 pre-installed.