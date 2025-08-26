The Pixel 10 Pro Fold isn’t thin, but that might be a good thing
Google made a bet and fixed other issues plaguing foldable phones.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The foldable race has become an arms race of millimeters. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 stunned us with how impossibly slim it felt in hand — which we confirmed is thinner even than Honor’s Magic V5. Oppo’s Find N5, on the other hand, is right up there with the Fold 7, at 8.93 mm closed, while still managing to cram in a massive 5,600 mAh battery. Both of these phones made one thing clear: the industry now treats thinness as the holy grail of foldable design.
The new Pixel 10 Pro Fold arrives heavier than its predecessor at 258 g, measuring 10.8 mm thick when closed. That’s far chunkier than the Fold 7 or Find N5. Google seems uninterested in chasing thinness (at least for now). Instead, it leans into other priorities: durability, battery life, and usability. But is that really a bad thing?
In our Pixel 9 Pro Fold review, one thing stood out: while we appreciated the sleeker design over the OG Pixel Fold, durability was still a nagging concern. The hinge got improved, but the phone still felt somewhat fragile considering the lack of dust protection (only IPX8 water resistance). Battery life was fine under light use — 16h 25m in our web browsing test — but video and gaming drained it faster than rivals, resulting in the low battery life we are used to seeing on large foldables.
While these changes don’t bring the Pixel Pro Fold to that vision of a thin foldable future, they do add a level of confidence in terms of user experience. IP68 means dust can’t sneak in and ruin the inner display. What’s more, that bigger battery, paired with the more efficient Tensor G5, means the Pixel 10 Pro Fold might have the best battery life on a large foldable yet.
In other words, Google has built a foldable that feels more reliable. Yes, it’s thicker, but that thickness buys you peace of mind.
This chunkier approach does mean the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is bulkier in pocket than the Fold 7 or Find N5. Samsung’s new Fold practically disappears in hand at just 215 g and sub-9 mm thinness — so thin that we declared “foldables have become thin and light enough” and that “any future improvements should be focused on other areas.” And the Oppo’s Find N5, meanwhile, felt not only thin for a foldable, but thin for a phone in general.
But the point I am trying to make is that it might be worth it!
Here’s why I think Google’s direction deserves more credit than it will probably get:
That said, there’s a counter-argument worth acknowledging. Thinness does change how you use a foldable phone. The new, thinner foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Oppo Find N5 feel less like tech experiments and more like phones you could use daily.
Google’s chunkier Fold suffers from the bad reputation foldables get for being awkward and bulky. For buyers, this newly found thinness is proof that the foldable format is ready for the mainstream. By ignoring that, Google misses out on the one aspect everyone is paying attention to.
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold’s success won’t hinge on whether it’s 10.8 mm or 8.9 mm thick. It will hinge on how it holds up — in our tests, but also in people's hands. Will the IP68 rating really prevent dust and lint from creeping in? Will the bigger battery deliver meaningfully better results than the Pixel 9 Pro Fold?
If the answer is yes, then the bulk will feel justified, at least for 2025.
Google’s decision not to chase thinness is both risky and refreshing. Risky, because perception matters: companies like Samsung and Oppo are setting new expectations for slim, elegant foldables, and that’s clearly the direction the category is heading. Refreshing, because Google isn’t just following the trend. Instead, it’s focusing on other things foldables have historically struggled with: durability and battery life.
And then there’s Google.
The new Pixel 10 Pro Fold arrives heavier than its predecessor at 258 g, measuring 10.8 mm thick when closed. That’s far chunkier than the Fold 7 or Find N5. Google seems uninterested in chasing thinness (at least for now). Instead, it leans into other priorities: durability, battery life, and usability. But is that really a bad thing?
Chunky buys you confidence
Google fixed two major foldable pain points with the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. | Image credit — Google
In our Pixel 9 Pro Fold review, one thing stood out: while we appreciated the sleeker design over the OG Pixel Fold, durability was still a nagging concern. The hinge got improved, but the phone still felt somewhat fragile considering the lack of dust protection (only IPX8 water resistance). Battery life was fine under light use — 16h 25m in our web browsing test — but video and gaming drained it faster than rivals, resulting in the low battery life we are used to seeing on large foldables.
But the Pixel 10 Pro Fold addresses both of these issues. Google has increased the battery size from 4,650 mAh to 5,015 mAh and made its latest foldable phone the first with an IP68 rating (there are a lot of firsts for Pixel phones this year).
While these changes don’t bring the Pixel Pro Fold to that vision of a thin foldable future, they do add a level of confidence in terms of user experience. IP68 means dust can’t sneak in and ruin the inner display. What’s more, that bigger battery, paired with the more efficient Tensor G5, means the Pixel 10 Pro Fold might have the best battery life on a large foldable yet.
In other words, Google has built a foldable that feels more reliable. Yes, it’s thicker, but that thickness buys you peace of mind.
The usability trade-off
This chunkier approach does mean the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is bulkier in pocket than the Fold 7 or Find N5. Samsung’s new Fold practically disappears in hand at just 215 g and sub-9 mm thinness — so thin that we declared “foldables have become thin and light enough” and that “any future improvements should be focused on other areas.” And the Oppo’s Find N5, meanwhile, felt not only thin for a foldable, but thin for a phone in general.
Recommended Stories
By comparison, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold has more of an old “first-gen foldable” vibe. It’s heavier, will undoubtedly be more difficult to carry around in jeans and purses, and will probably feel like carrying two phones stacked on top of each other. That bulk isn’t something to scoff at, as it will probably be a dealbreaker for a lot of people.
But the point I am trying to make is that it might be worth it!
The case for chunky foldables
Here’s why I think Google’s direction deserves more credit than it will probably get:
- 1. Battery and longevity matter more than thinness.
- 2. Durability is luxury on foldable phones.
- 3. Foldables are already heavy.
That said, there’s a counter-argument worth acknowledging. Thinness does change how you use a foldable phone. The new, thinner foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Oppo Find N5 feel less like tech experiments and more like phones you could use daily.
Google’s chunkier Fold suffers from the bad reputation foldables get for being awkward and bulky. For buyers, this newly found thinness is proof that the foldable format is ready for the mainstream. By ignoring that, Google misses out on the one aspect everyone is paying attention to.
The real test is real-life reliability
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold’s success won’t hinge on whether it’s 10.8 mm or 8.9 mm thick. It will hinge on how it holds up — in our tests, but also in people's hands. Will the IP68 rating really prevent dust and lint from creeping in? Will the bigger battery deliver meaningfully better results than the Pixel 9 Pro Fold?
If the answer is yes, then the bulk will feel justified, at least for 2025.
Google’s decision not to chase thinness is both risky and refreshing. Risky, because perception matters: companies like Samsung and Oppo are setting new expectations for slim, elegant foldables, and that’s clearly the direction the category is heading. Refreshing, because Google isn’t just following the trend. Instead, it’s focusing on other things foldables have historically struggled with: durability and battery life.
So is the Pixel 10 Pro Fold missing the point? I’d argue no. It’s simply making a different point, and that’s a good thing in my book. We need variety, so that there’s a decent choice no matter what you value. Google decided to fill in a gap, and instead of fighting to be the thinnest, it chose to offer something the others still don’t.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: