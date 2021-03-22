POCO F3 and X3 Pro are official: Snapdragon flagship power at reasonable price

Price and availability

The Poco X3 Pro has a quad-camera system with a 48MP main camera. The 48MP sensor is coupled with additional ultra-wide, macro, and depth cameras. The front camera is a 20MP punch-hole sensor with night mode.The X3 Pro has the same as its non-Pro version 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The X3 Pro runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12 like its F3 cousin.The Poco X3 Pro also features an IR blaster, a headphone jack and NFC.The new affordable phone with great specs will be offered in three colors - Metal Bronze, Frost Blue, and Phantom Black.The Poco F3 will come in two different variants. The cheaper version will be equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and will have a starting price of €349 and an early bird special price of €299. The 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage version will be priced at €399, with an early bird special price of €349. The pricing of the Poco F3 is very aggressive and delivers a phone with amazing performance at a great price.The Poco X3 Pro will come in two different variants. The cheaper version will be equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and will have a starting price of €249.00 and an early bird special price at €199. The 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage version will be priced at €299.00 and have an early bird special price of €249. These prices make the X3 Pro one of the best in terms of value mid-rangers.