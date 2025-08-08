$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

OnePlus might have an iPad Mini killer on the way

OnePlus is going after the iPad Mini — and maybe the Steam Deck, too.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Tablets OnePlus
Back view of the OnePlus Pad with a green finish, single camera, and centered logo.
Handheld-friendly tablets are making a comeback, and OnePlus seems ready to get involved. According to a new leak from Chinese tipster Smart Pikachu, the company is working on a compact 8-inch tablet with a 3K display, a 165Hz refresh rate, and Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 power — clearly hinting at a gaming-first focus.

But the thing is we recently covered another leak pointing to a similarly sized device, the OnePlus Pad Mini, also powered by a flagship Snapdragon chip. That device was described as a compact productivity powerhouse, not a gaming tablet.

So… are these actually the same product?

Two leaks, one device?


Both devices are rumored to feature an 8-inch display (a major step down from the 13.2-inch OnePlus Pad 3), and both are tipped to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite-class chipset — either called the Gen 2 or simply Elite 2.

The display on the “gaming tablet” leak is reportedly a 3K panel with 165Hz refresh rate, which would also be a draw for creative professionals or power users.

With similar specs and form factor, OnePlus may be developing a single high-end compact tablet that can serve both gamers and productivity-focused users, depending on accessories, software features, and how it’s marketed.

OnePlus might be working on a powerful 8-inch tablet. Should it focus on gaming, productivity, or both?

Vote View Result


Elite 2 benchmarks suggest serious power



The rumored Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 is shaping up to be a beast. Early Geekbench 6 scores tip it to hit over 4,000 in single-core and 11,000 in multi-core, marking a major leap over the current Snapdragon 8 Elite. The chip is expected to feature custom Oryon cores, a 4.6GHz clock speed, and an Adreno 840 GPU capable of topping 4 million in AnTuTu.

That kind of performance would make this tablet more powerful than many current-gen Android flagships — and a serious threat to the iPad Mini with A17 Pro.

When could it launch?


OnePlus hasn’t confirmed the device or named it yet. The Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 is expected to launch in late September, which means a debut for the device sometime in early 2026 feels likely.

Whether it ends up being called the OnePlus Pad Mini, the OnePlus Gaming Tablet, or something else entirely, one thing is clear: compact Android tablets are about to get a whole lot more interesting.

Unlimited by Mint Mobile at $15/mo

Get 50% off – try it for 3 months today!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.webp
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
Read the latest from Aleksandar Anastasov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2

Do you use a screen protector? Make your case!

by Abdullah Asim • 8

Military verification

by mjyoung • 3
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
Three T-Mobile plans now offer more value than before
Three T-Mobile plans now offer more value than before
I was charging my OnePlus 13 all wrong, and it was degrading my battery — here’s what you need to know [UPDATED]
I was charging my OnePlus 13 all wrong, and it was degrading my battery — here’s what you need to know [UPDATED]
It’s no joke, Verizon customers are really leaving after losing their discounts
It’s no joke, Verizon customers are really leaving after losing their discounts
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs Motorola Razr Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs Motorola Razr Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Your eyes are deceiving you: that's not the Pixel 10. But it sure does have its camera bar!
Your eyes are deceiving you: that's not the Pixel 10. But it sure does have its camera bar!
Apple wants to release the iPhone alongside Galaxy phones in major shakeup
Apple wants to release the iPhone alongside Galaxy phones in major shakeup
Samsung just called out Chinese smartwatch brands — and you'll want to hear how it plans to beat them
Samsung just called out Chinese smartwatch brands — and you'll want to hear how it plans to beat them
I'm all about great audio at discounted prices, and the Pixel Buds Pro 2 deliver a lot at $49 off
I'm all about great audio at discounted prices, and the Pixel Buds Pro 2 deliver a lot at $49 off
Weekly deals roundup: Get your new record high Pixel 9a, 9 Pro Fold, and iPad Air (2025) discounts!
Weekly deals roundup: Get your new record high Pixel 9a, 9 Pro Fold, and iPad Air (2025) discounts!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless