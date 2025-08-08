OnePlus might have an iPad Mini killer on the way
OnePlus is going after the iPad Mini — and maybe the Steam Deck, too.
Handheld-friendly tablets are making a comeback, and OnePlus seems ready to get involved. According to a new leak from Chinese tipster Smart Pikachu, the company is working on a compact 8-inch tablet with a 3K display, a 165Hz refresh rate, and Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 power — clearly hinting at a gaming-first focus.
So… are these actually the same product?
With similar specs and form factor, OnePlus may be developing a single high-end compact tablet that can serve both gamers and productivity-focused users, depending on accessories, software features, and how it’s marketed.
That kind of performance would make this tablet more powerful than many current-gen Android flagships — and a serious threat to the iPad Mini with A17 Pro.
Whether it ends up being called the OnePlus Pad Mini, the OnePlus Gaming Tablet, or something else entirely, one thing is clear: compact Android tablets are about to get a whole lot more interesting.
But the thing is we recently covered another leak pointing to a similarly sized device, the OnePlus Pad Mini, also powered by a flagship Snapdragon chip. That device was described as a compact productivity powerhouse, not a gaming tablet.
So… are these actually the same product?
Two leaks, one device?
Both devices are rumored to feature an 8-inch display (a major step down from the 13.2-inch OnePlus Pad 3), and both are tipped to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite-class chipset — either called the Gen 2 or simply Elite 2.
The display on the “gaming tablet” leak is reportedly a 3K panel with 165Hz refresh rate, which would also be a draw for creative professionals or power users.
With similar specs and form factor, OnePlus may be developing a single high-end compact tablet that can serve both gamers and productivity-focused users, depending on accessories, software features, and how it’s marketed.
Elite 2 benchmarks suggest serious power
Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 could crush the benchmarks. | Image credit — Qualcom
The rumored Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 is shaping up to be a beast. Early Geekbench 6 scores tip it to hit over 4,000 in single-core and 11,000 in multi-core, marking a major leap over the current Snapdragon 8 Elite. The chip is expected to feature custom Oryon cores, a 4.6GHz clock speed, and an Adreno 840 GPU capable of topping 4 million in AnTuTu.
That kind of performance would make this tablet more powerful than many current-gen Android flagships — and a serious threat to the iPad Mini with A17 Pro.
When could it launch?
OnePlus hasn’t confirmed the device or named it yet. The Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 is expected to launch in late September, which means a debut for the device sometime in early 2026 feels likely.
Whether it ends up being called the OnePlus Pad Mini, the OnePlus Gaming Tablet, or something else entirely, one thing is clear: compact Android tablets are about to get a whole lot more interesting.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: