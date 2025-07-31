$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

A compact Android powerhouse? OnePlus Pad Mini leak says yes

If this new rumor is true, the OnePlus Pad Mini could be a truly high-end Android tablet in a compact form — perfect for power users on the go.

The OnePlus Pad Mini, a tablet that OnePlus is working on, is now in the rumor mill. The tablet is said to be a flagship device, and the latest rumor says it may be powered by the mighty Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 chip. The device is expected this year, aiming to offer you high-end performance in a smaller body, a more portable alternative to the OnePlus Pad 3. 

There are not a lot of compact tablets on the market with high-end performance. Luckily for people looking for such a device, it seems OnePlus is working on one. Reportedly, the tablet is going to be called the OnePlus Pad Mini.

Now, reputable leaker Digital Chat Station (DCS) has something to say about the upcoming model. According to a post on the Chinese social media website Weibo, OnePlus is working on the OnePlus Pad Mini with a different concept than the OnePlus Pad Lite. 

The OnePlus Pad Mini will reportedly be designed as a premium device, not like a Lite model. The tablet is currently being tested, according to the leaks, with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2. Obviously, this is a high-end chip, which is good news for compact powerhouse fans. This means the OnePlus Pad Mini will be able to handle anything you throw at it, including demanding apps, games, and heavy multitasking. 


Meanwhile, the OnePlus Pad Mini is expected to rock a smaller screen than the OnePlus Pad 3. The Pad 3 sports a big 13.2-inch, 3.4K resolution display and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite. We don't know exactly the size of the OnePlus Pad Mini just yet, but we know it will be smaller than the Pad 3. 

Would you buy a compact Android tablet with flagship performance?

Vote View Result


The leak also claims the OnePlus Pad Mini may launch alongside the OnePlus 15T, which is also expected to be on the "smaller" end of smartphones, reportedly rocking a 6.3-inch display. 

With the OnePlus Pad Mini, OnePlus is targeting users who still want powerful performance but a more portable tablet. Apple is also offering a compact tablet - the iPad Mini - which sports the iPhone 15 Pro's A17 chip, which is also a powerful processor. 

I value portability a lot. I think that being able to carry a powerful tablet without the bulk makes a big difference in everyday life. If the OnePlus Pad Mini really does come with a top-tier chip like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Elite, that means we'll finally have a compact Android tablet that can keep up with the big players – and still fit in a small bag. That's exciting.

Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals.
