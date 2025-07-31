A compact Android powerhouse? OnePlus Pad Mini leak says yes
If this new rumor is true, the OnePlus Pad Mini could be a truly high-end Android tablet in a compact form — perfect for power users on the go.
The OnePlus Pad Mini, a tablet that OnePlus is working on, is now in the rumor mill. The tablet is said to be a flagship device, and the latest rumor says it may be powered by the mighty Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 chip. The device is expected this year, aiming to offer you high-end performance in a smaller body, a more portable alternative to the OnePlus Pad 3.
Now, reputable leaker Digital Chat Station (DCS) has something to say about the upcoming model. According to a post on the Chinese social media website Weibo, OnePlus is working on the OnePlus Pad Mini with a different concept than the OnePlus Pad Lite.
Meanwhile, the OnePlus Pad Mini is expected to rock a smaller screen than the OnePlus Pad 3. The Pad 3 sports a big 13.2-inch, 3.4K resolution display and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite. We don't know exactly the size of the OnePlus Pad Mini just yet, but we know it will be smaller than the Pad 3.
The leak also claims the OnePlus Pad Mini may launch alongside the OnePlus 15T, which is also expected to be on the "smaller" end of smartphones, reportedly rocking a 6.3-inch display.
With the OnePlus Pad Mini, OnePlus is targeting users who still want powerful performance but a more portable tablet. Apple is also offering a compact tablet - the iPad Mini - which sports the iPhone 15 Pro's A17 chip, which is also a powerful processor.
I value portability a lot. I think that being able to carry a powerful tablet without the bulk makes a big difference in everyday life. If the OnePlus Pad Mini really does come with a top-tier chip like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Elite, that means we'll finally have a compact Android tablet that can keep up with the big players – and still fit in a small bag. That's exciting.
