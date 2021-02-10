Motorola taps into the rugged smartphone business through a new partnership
The official announcement mentions that Motorola and Bullitt will “combine their expertise to reach a new segment of consumers.” Although the statement doesn't offer any details about any upcoming products, it does say that Motorola plans to create an entire portfolio of rugged phones.
Bullitt has distinguished itself as a leader in rugged mobile. These devices have broad appeal, from outdoor enthusiasts and adventure seekers to consumers who just want an ultra-durable phone. We look forward to working with Bullitt to ruggedize our products, allowing the Motorola brand to be present in a new and growing segment of Mobile phone users.