Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Meta will fight spam on WhatsApp by restricting how many people can ghost you

Meta has a crazy new idea about how to limit spam on WhatsApp.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apps
An image of a smartphone with WhatsApp’s App Store page on the screen.
Spend more than a day on WhatsApp, and you’ll likely start getting spam messages, which you’re probably not answering to. Meta’s new idea to fight spam messages reaching users is to limit how many people can ghost someone before they lose the ability to send more messages. While that may not stop spam altogether, it’s likely to limit the amount of unwanted messages sent on the app.

WhatsApp will limit how many messages you can send without getting a response from unknown people


Meta’s idea is quite simple. Instead of complicated systems, WhatsApp will introduce a limit for how many messages users and businesses can send to unknown people without receiving a reply. All messages sent on the app will count against the new per-month limit, as long as they don’t get responses.

It’s still not clear how many messages you will need to send before hitting the limit, and Meta says it’s still testing different limits. The company has confirmed to TechCrunch that it’ll start testing the new limits in multiple countries over the next few weeks.

How often do you get spam on WhatsApp?

Vote View Result


Once users are close to hitting the limit, WhatsApp will warn them by displaying a pop-up notification. In it, users will be able to see how many messages they have left before reaching the limit. That way, users will be able to avoid getting blocked from sending messages altogether.

Will this affect common users?



Meta says that average users shouldn’t be affected by the new limits. The company says that most users won’t usually hit the limit because they’re designed to work against actual spammers. So, unless you’re blasting messages to all your friends, you should be in the clear.

That won’t be the first time WhatsApp tries to fight spam on the app. Some of the earlier features the company has been working on allowed users to leave unknown group chats more easily, block messages directly from the lock screen, and completely block messages from unknown users.

That’s a smart way to fight spam


Obviously, this new limit won’t solve WhatsApp’s spam issue, but it’s a smart way to limit its spread. I am sure there are enough spammy profiles that just blast messages to as many WhatsApp numbers as possible. This simple limit could stop such profiles and make spamming a bit more difficult.

Recommended Stories

Meta will fight spam on WhatsApp by restricting how many people can ghost you

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

If we have so many options for home internet right now, then why is everyone so frustrated with it?

by Johanna Romero • 1

Samsung may delay the Galaxy S26 release because of development drama

by Ilia Temelkov • 2

Samsung pauses the One UI 8 release on some Galaxy phones, and nobody knows why

by Ilia Temelkov • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile is ending a fan-favorite perk, but you might get a nice parting gift
T-Mobile is ending a fan-favorite perk, but you might get a nice parting gift
Galaxy Tab S9 turns into a no-brainer for those looking to avoid overspending
Galaxy Tab S9 turns into a no-brainer for those looking to avoid overspending
Motorola is again giving Apple and Samsung a run for their money, and yet no one seems to care
Motorola is again giving Apple and Samsung a run for their money, and yet no one seems to care
Fans aren't happy with the latest Samsung DeX changes, but it's still glorious
Fans aren't happy with the latest Samsung DeX changes, but it's still glorious
BREAKING NEWS: Having trouble with your phones and tablets? Verizon's late-night outage might be why
BREAKING NEWS: Having trouble with your phones and tablets? Verizon's late-night outage might be why
Galaxy S26 series is coming in three months: 9 changes to expect
Galaxy S26 series is coming in three months: 9 changes to expect

Latest News

Samsung announces virtual event to unveil its first XR Headset, Project Moohan
Samsung announces virtual event to unveil its first XR Headset, Project Moohan
Pixel 10 Pro Fold battery explodes in a failed durability test
Pixel 10 Pro Fold battery explodes in a failed durability test
Fans aren't happy with the latest Samsung DeX changes, but it's still glorious
Fans aren't happy with the latest Samsung DeX changes, but it's still glorious
Satellite leaked calls and texts from T-Mobile customers
Satellite leaked calls and texts from T-Mobile customers
Apple just teased the next powerful addition to its hardware lineup
Apple just teased the next powerful addition to its hardware lineup
Google Meet's new feature is here to save you from last-minute call stress
Google Meet's new feature is here to save you from last-minute call stress
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless