WhatsApp takes aim at spam with new lock screen blocking feature
WhatsApp, one of the world's most popular messaging platforms, has introduced a new feature aimed at combating the persistent issue of spam messages plaguing its user base.
Recently, the Meta-owned app announced a new feature through its official account (via Android Central). This feature enables users to block messages from unknown contacts directly from the lock screen, providing a convenient way to tackle spam messages without opening them.
If you see a spam message on your lock screen, just long-press the notification, and you'll see options to block the sender right there. If you want to report a contact, the app shows a second prompt. Simply tap the checkbox for "Report contact" and then hit "Block" in the pop-up window. This update makes it easier to deal with those annoying messages without having to open the app and navigate through your chats.
This latest update from Meta is a positive step forward, especially considering that all one needs is a phone number to send a message on WhatsApp. With this feature, users can swiftly identify and block unwanted contacts, helping to curb phishing scams that often lead to financial loss and compromise of personal data. Such scams have unfortunately become increasingly common on widely used instant messaging platforms like WhatsApp.
It was definitely about time for big tech giants to step up and deal with this issue. For example, recently, Google kicked off a pilot program testing a real-time app scanner to help protect Android users from financial fraud.
WhatsApp already shows a warning under the contact details of any unknown number messaging you. This gives options to add the contact, block it, or report and block it right away. Users can also proactively block a contact by going to Settings on the Home page, then choosing Privacy > Blocked contacts > Add, and searching for or selecting the contact to block.
In other news, WhatsApp is considering introducing cross-platform usability, which could allow users to send messages to other apps such as iMessage, Telegram, Google Messages, Signal, and more.
