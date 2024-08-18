WhatsApp working on a feature to block messages from unknown accounts

WhatsApp's new "Block unknown account messages" option that is currently in testing | Image credit — WABetaInfo





This update has a performance angle as well. Spam and unwanted messages can overload the app and slow down your device. By enabling this blocking feature, users can significantly decrease the volume of data the app needs to handle. This reduction in processing load should translate to a smoother and more responsive app experience.WhatsApp is no stranger to the battle against malicious activity. They already use automated tools to detect and filter out bad actors while maintaining user privacy. These tools include algorithms designed to spot suspicious behavior and bulk messaging. This new blocking feature adds another layer of user control, allowing people to proactively protect their accounts from spam and potentially harmful content.The feature aims to minimize the risks of phishing attempts and malicious content that can compromise both device performance and storage. By filtering out messages from unknown sources, WhatsApp is taking another step towards creating a safer and more secure messaging environment.The feature to block messages from unknown accounts is still under development. It's important to remember that features seen in beta versions might change or even be removed entirely before reaching the final release. However, it's encouraging to see WhatsApp actively working on new ways to protect its users.