WhatsApp rolls out context cards to combat group chat spam

Image credit — PhoneArena

This is similar to how WhatsApp already handles messages from unknown senders. It's a simple way to get a quick overview of the group and decide if it's something you want to be a part of.If the group seems suspicious, you can easily leave with the tap of a button. There's also a link to learn more about WhatsApp's safety tools, so you can take extra steps to protect yourself.

WhatsApp's context cards when added to a group | Image credit — Meta





This is a big deal because group chats are a common target for scammers, where they often use them to spread misinformation or trick people into giving up their personal information. With context cards, you'll have more information to make informed decisions about which groups to join.This isn't the only step WhatsApp is taking to improve safety, as they've also added features like silencing unknown callers, locking chats, and controlling who can add you to groups.The company is clearly committed to making WhatsApp a safer place for everyone, and context cards are a welcome addition that will help users avoid unwanted group chats and protect themselves from scams.It's important to note that this feature doesn't guarantee you'll never be added to a suspicious group. However, it does give you more information and control, which is always a good thing. WhatsApp says this feature is already being rolled out to users around the world. It should be available to everyone in the coming weeks.