Masterpiece foldable OnePlus Open is available for a ludicrously big discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The OnePlus Open has won a lot of praise for making a foldable smartphone that we wanted all along and that too at a price that undercuts the competition. The foldable is currently on sale for its lowest price to date, making it $400 more affordable than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Google Pixel Fold.
There's no such thing as perfect but OnePlus Open comes as close to perfection as possible from a design viewpoint. It's neither skinny like the Fold 5 nor wide like the Pixel Fold, which makes its 6.31-inch outer screen more usable. It's also lighter than those devices, so your hands will love you for going for it.
Its hinge is rated to last a lot longer compared to the other two phones.
The inner screen is 7.82-inch and insanely bright and OnePlus makes the best use of its size by letting you multitask on a new level. Support for multiple concurrent apps makes the OnePlus Open a multitasking beast, handily beating the Pixel Fold and even outshining the Fold 5 in some areas.
The device is powered by the premium Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, the same chip that powers the Fold 5. It comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB of RAM as standard, which again gives it an edge over its rivals.
The phone offers one of the best camera systems on a foldable phone and churns out images that are sure to blow you away.
At $1,700, the OnePlus Open is already $100 cheaper than the Fold 5 and Pixel Fold, and Best Buy is running a deal that brings the price down to $1,400. That's a discount of $300 and the only requirement is that you activate the phone today.
If you don't want to do that, you can still save $200 on the phone, which matches the previous all-time low.
Snap up the OnePlus Open if you need a powerful foldable phone with good cameras, great battery life, useful multitasking features, impressive cameras, and long software support.
