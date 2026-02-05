Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Here’s how Apple may try to make the iPhone Fold tougher than today’s foldables

Foldables have a durability problem, and Apple seems determined to lessen that with the iPhone Fold.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple iPhone
iPhone Fold concept render showing the rear camera module and Apple logo
Apple knows it can’t afford a Galaxy Fold–style stumble with its first foldable. When the iPhone Fold finally arrives (hopefully this year), it won’t just be judged as a new type of iPhone  but as Apple’s entry in this segment after years of preparation.

Apple's design team has been focusing heavily on durability with the last couple of iPhone generations, and it seems this will also be a big topic for the ipcoming foldable iPhone, especially when it comes to the screen.

A tougher screen protector than Samsung’s


According to a new report, Apple is considering a different approach to protecting the surface of a foldable display.

Like other foldables, the iPhone Fold will use ultra-thin glass, which is flexible but far less durable than standard smartphone glass. Samsung currently protects this glass with a built-in PET film layer, which helps flexibility but scratches relatively easily.

Apple is allegedly evaluating transparent polyimide (PI) film as an additional protective layer. PI film is more expensive, but it offers higher surface hardness, meaning it should be more resistant to scratches from fingernails, dust, and debris. Of course, it also means that we can safely expect a hefty price for the first foldable iPhone.

Recommended For You

Whatever the price is, choosing this type of film would make Apple’s foldable display more robust than what Samsung currently uses on its Galaxy Z series.

Would you trust Apple’s first foldable to be more durable than Samsung’s?

Why are foldables so vulnerable in the first place?



Foldable phones introduce problems that regular phones simply don’t have. The folding area itself is under constant mechanical stress. The ultra-thin glass display is easier to scratch or crack. Dust can get trapped between folded layers. Even internal ribbon cables must survive thousands of bends.

Samsung learned this the hard way with the original Galaxy Fold, which famously failed in early review units due to debris, cracking screens, and issues with the hinge.

Apple appears determined not to suffer such mistakes, especially considering how much time the company has taken to release its first foldable.

Different button placement



Another recent leak explains why Apple may also be changing something as basic as where the buttons are situated.

Multiple reports say the iPhone Fold’s volume buttons will sit on the top-right edge instead of the left side. The power button, which doubles as Touch ID (yes, apparently there won't be enough space for Face ID), and the camera control button would remain on the right side as well.

Apple’s motherboard is reportedly located on the right half of the device, so keeping all buttons on that side avoids running ribbon cables across the folding area. With fewer cables crossing the hinge, there are also fewer potential failure points that might appear over time.

Apple wants the iPhone Fold to stand out


It is clear that Apple won't be taking any chances with its first foldable iPhone. The phone is rumored to be playing it safe as far as experimental features go, but that doesn't mean it won't come with new technology. Apple's design team is known for finding new ways to make the company's phones stand out, and I would be surprised if that doesn't happen with the iPhone Fold.

From the looks of it, Apple appears to be minimizing stress on the fold, reducing the internal complexity and—most importantly—hardening the display surface.

While every first generation of a product is almost guaranteed to have some issues, Apple seems to be taking a far more cautious and engineering-driven approach, so there is a good chance the iPhone Fold won't suffer as much as other first-generation foldables have.

Being the first foldable iPhone won't be enough, though. If these recent rumors turn out to be true, the iPhone Fold will have at least one thing to help it stand out in an already saturated foldable phone makret

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.webp
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
Read the latest from Aleksandar Anastasov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 4

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Samsung shows off Galaxy S26 Ultra camera improvements in new videos
Samsung shows off Galaxy S26 Ultra camera improvements in new videos
Galaxy Tab S11 plunges at Amazon, making it an 11-inch must-have
Galaxy Tab S11 plunges at Amazon, making it an 11-inch must-have
Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus Pad 3 is a surprisingly good deal right now
Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus Pad 3 is a surprisingly good deal right now
Every time I use an Android phone, fingerprint unlock feels like a downgrade
Every time I use an Android phone, fingerprint unlock feels like a downgrade

Latest News

The Galaxy Wide Fold to take on the iPhone Fold globally
The Galaxy Wide Fold to take on the iPhone Fold globally
Verizon is the best US carrier in your view, but T-Mobile is a close second (and AT&T a very distant third)
Verizon is the best US carrier in your view, but T-Mobile is a close second (and AT&T a very distant third)
Android Auto bug makes your car icon disappear from Google Maps
Android Auto bug makes your car icon disappear from Google Maps
Amazon and Samsung are clearing shelves with generous Galaxy S25 deals
Amazon and Samsung are clearing shelves with generous Galaxy S25 deals
This AI upgrade alone could be a good enough reason to move to the S26 series
This AI upgrade alone could be a good enough reason to move to the S26 series
Xiaomi's groundbreaking modular camera system tipped to enter mass production
Xiaomi's groundbreaking modular camera system tipped to enter mass production
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless