Here’s how Apple may try to make the iPhone Fold tougher than today’s foldables

Apple's design team has been focusing heavily on durability with the last couple of iPhone generations, and it seems this will also be a big topic for the ipcoming Apple's design team has been focusing heavily on durability with the last couple of iPhone generations, and it seems this will also be a big topic for the ipcoming foldable iPhone , especially when it comes to the screen.



A tougher screen protector than Samsung’s

According to a



Like other foldables, the iPhone Fold will use ultra-thin glass, which is flexible but far less durable than standard smartphone glass. Samsung currently protects this glass with a built-in PET film layer, which helps flexibility but scratches relatively easily.



Apple is allegedly evaluating transparent polyimide (PI) film as an additional protective layer. PI film is more expensive, but it offers higher surface hardness, meaning it should be more resistant to scratches from fingernails, dust, and debris. Of course, it also means that we can safely expect a hefty price for the first foldable iPhone .



According to a new report, Apple is considering a different approach to protecting the surface of a foldable display. Like other foldables, the iPhone Fold will use ultra-thin glass, which is flexible but far less durable than standard smartphone glass. Samsung currently protects this glass with a built-in PET film layer, which helps flexibility but scratches relatively easily. Apple is allegedly evaluating transparent polyimide (PI) film as an additional protective layer. PI film is more expensive, but it offers higher surface hardness, meaning it should be more resistant to scratches from fingernails, dust, and debris. Of course, it also means that we can safely expect a hefty price for the first foldable iPhone. Whatever the price is, choosing this type of film would make Apple's foldable display more robust than what Samsung currently uses on its Galaxy Z series.





Why are foldables so vulnerable in the first place?



introduce problems that regular phones simply don’t have. The folding area itself is under constant mechanical stress. The ultra-thin glass display is easier to scratch or crack. Dust can get trapped between folded layers. Even internal ribbon cables must survive thousands of bends.



Samsung learned this the hard way with the original Galaxy Fold, which famously failed in early review units due to debris, cracking screens, and issues with the hinge.



Apple appears determined not to suffer such mistakes, especially considering how much time the company has taken to release its first foldable.



Different button placement



Another



iPhone Fold's volume buttons will sit on the top-right edge instead of the left side. The power button, which doubles as Touch ID (yes, apparently there won't be enough space for Face ID), and the camera control button would remain on the right side as well.



Apple’s motherboard is reportedly located on the right half of the device, so keeping all buttons on that side avoids running ribbon cables across the folding area. With fewer cables crossing the hinge, there are also fewer potential failure points that might appear over time.



Apple wants the iPhone Fold to stand out

It is clear that Apple won't be taking any chances with its first foldable iPhone . The phone is rumored to be playing it safe as far as experimental features go, but that doesn't mean it won't come with new technology. Apple's design team is known for finding new ways to make the company's phones stand out, and I would be surprised if that doesn't happen with the iPhone Fold .



From the looks of it, Apple appears to be minimizing stress on the fold, reducing the internal complexity and—most importantly—hardening the display surface.



While every first generation of a product is almost guaranteed to have some issues, Apple seems to be taking a far more cautious and engineering-driven approach, so there is a good chance the iPhone Fold won't suffer as much as other first-generation foldables have.



Foldable phones introduce problems that regular phones simply don't have. The folding area itself is under constant mechanical stress. The ultra-thin glass display is easier to scratch or crack. Dust can get trapped between folded layers. Even internal ribbon cables must survive thousands of bends. Samsung learned this the hard way with the original Galaxy Fold, which famously failed in early review units due to debris, cracking screens, and issues with the hinge. Apple appears determined not to suffer such mistakes, especially considering how much time the company has taken to release its first foldable. Another recent leak explains why Apple may also be changing something as basic as where the buttons are situated. Multiple reports say the iPhone Fold's volume buttons will sit on the top-right edge instead of the left side. The power button, which doubles as Touch ID (yes, apparently there won't be enough space for Face ID), and the camera control button would remain on the right side as well. Apple's motherboard is reportedly located on the right half of the device, so keeping all buttons on that side avoids running ribbon cables across the folding area. With fewer cables crossing the hinge, there are also fewer potential failure points that might appear over time.

Apple knows it can’t afford a Galaxy Fold–style stumble with its first foldable. When thefinally arrives (hopefully this year), it won’t just be judged as a new type of iPhone but as Apple’s entry in this segment after years of preparation.