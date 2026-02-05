Vivo X300 Ultra leak points to one of the most ambitious camera phones of 2026
Vivo may be preparing a camera setup we haven’t seen on any phone before.
If one 200 MP camera on a phone sounds crazy to you, then two would probably sound like utter overkill. Well, get ready, because Vivo appears ready to make that happen.
A new leak suggests Vivo's next Ultra flagship could combine two 200 MP sensors, along with top-tier hardware across the board.
According to the leak, the Vivo X300 Ultra will feature a 6.82-inch flat LTPO OLED display with a 2K resolution. The phone is also expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor (no surprises there).
The leak also mentions IP69 certification, which means the phone should be well-protected against water and dust.
Additionally, just like its predecessor, the Vivo X300 Ultra is expected to come with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and USB 3.2 Type-C support.
The Vivo X Ultra series has always been at the forefront of smartphone cameras, and the Vivo X300 Ultra’s camera system is doubling things down—literally.
The details come from tipster Gadgetsdata, who shared the information on X, outlining what looks like a no-compromise Vivo X300 Ultra.
A large display, durable body and flagship internals
The Vivo X200 Ultra already had an awesome display. | Image credit — PhoneArena
The battery capacity will also be seeing a substantial upgrade. Vivo is reportedly packing a massive 7,000 mAh battery, paired with 100 W wired fast charging and 40 W wireless charging.
The stars of the show: two 200 MP sensors
Two 200 MP cameras, because one clearly was not enough (image of the Vivo X200 Ultra camera module). | Image credit — PhoneArena
Gadgetsdata claims the phone will use a 200 MP Sony LYT-901 main camera and a 200 MP Samsung HPB sensor for the periscope telephoto camera. The setup also includes a 50 MP Sony LYT-828 ultrawide camera and a 5 MP multispectral sensor.
Is a dual 200 MP camera setup genius or pointless overkill?
The multispectral sensor is designed to improve color accuracy and image processing by capturing additional light information beyond standard RGB data.
The periscope telephoto camera is also rumored to support continuous zoom, similar to what Xiaomi has experimented with on its Ultra models, though it is unclear how likely it is that this rumor is true.
Global launch appears likely
The Vivo X300 Ultra is said to carry the model number V2562 and has reportedly appeared in Europe’s EEC certification database and Indonesia’s TKDN listings.
According to the tipster, Vivo is planning a global and Indian launch, which would mark a shift from previous Ultra models that were limited to select markets.
If everything from this leak is true, the Vivo X300 Ultra could be one of the best camera phones (again) of 2026, continuing to challenge other high-performing camera phones from Samsung, Xiaomi, and Oppo at the very top of the flagship segment.
