Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Vivo X300 Ultra leak points to one of the most ambitious camera phones of 2026

Vivo may be preparing a camera setup we haven’t seen on any phone before.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Camera Vivo
Vivo X200 Ultra shown from the back with a circular rear camera module
If one 200 MP camera on a phone sounds crazy to you, then two would probably sound like utter overkill. Well, get ready, because Vivo appears ready to make that happen.

A new leak suggests Vivo's next Ultra flagship could combine two 200 MP sensors, along with top-tier hardware across the board.

The details come from tipster Gadgetsdata, who shared the information on X, outlining what looks like a no-compromise Vivo X300 Ultra.

A large display, durable body and flagship internals



According to the leak, the Vivo X300 Ultra will feature a 6.82-inch flat LTPO OLED display with a 2K resolution. The phone is also expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor (no surprises there).

The battery capacity will also be seeing a substantial upgrade. Vivo is reportedly packing a massive 7,000 mAh battery, paired with 100 W wired fast charging and 40 W wireless charging.

The leak also mentions IP69 certification, which means the phone should be well-protected against water and dust.

Recommended For You

Additionally, just like its predecessor, the Vivo X300 Ultra is expected to come with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and USB 3.2 Type-C support.

The stars of the show: two 200 MP sensors



The Vivo X Ultra series has always been at the forefront of smartphone cameras, and the Vivo X300 Ultra’s camera system is doubling things down—literally.

Gadgetsdata claims the phone will use a 200 MP Sony LYT-901 main camera and a 200 MP Samsung HPB sensor for the periscope telephoto camera. The setup also includes a 50 MP Sony LYT-828 ultrawide camera and a 5 MP multispectral sensor.

Is a dual 200 MP camera setup genius or pointless overkill?


The multispectral sensor is designed to improve color accuracy and image processing by capturing additional light information beyond standard RGB data.

The periscope telephoto camera is also rumored to support continuous zoom, similar to what Xiaomi has experimented with on its Ultra models, though it is unclear how likely it is that this rumor is true.

Global launch appears likely


The Vivo X300 Ultra is said to carry the model number V2562 and has reportedly appeared in Europe’s EEC certification database and Indonesia’s TKDN listings.

According to the tipster, Vivo is planning a global and Indian launch, which would mark a shift from previous Ultra models that were limited to select markets.

If everything from this leak is true, the Vivo X300 Ultra could be one of the best camera phones (again) of 2026, continuing to challenge other high-performing camera phones from  Samsung, Xiaomi, and Oppo at the very top of the flagship segment.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.webp
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
Read the latest from Aleksandar Anastasov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 4

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Samsung shows off Galaxy S26 Ultra camera improvements in new videos
Samsung shows off Galaxy S26 Ultra camera improvements in new videos
Galaxy Tab S11 plunges at Amazon, making it an 11-inch must-have
Galaxy Tab S11 plunges at Amazon, making it an 11-inch must-have
Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus Pad 3 is a surprisingly good deal right now
Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus Pad 3 is a surprisingly good deal right now
Every time I use an Android phone, fingerprint unlock feels like a downgrade
Every time I use an Android phone, fingerprint unlock feels like a downgrade

Latest News

The Galaxy Wide Fold to take on the iPhone Fold globally
The Galaxy Wide Fold to take on the iPhone Fold globally
Verizon is the best US carrier in your view, but T-Mobile is a close second (and AT&T a very distant third)
Verizon is the best US carrier in your view, but T-Mobile is a close second (and AT&T a very distant third)
Android Auto bug makes your car icon disappear from Google Maps
Android Auto bug makes your car icon disappear from Google Maps
Amazon and Samsung are clearing shelves with generous Galaxy S25 deals
Amazon and Samsung are clearing shelves with generous Galaxy S25 deals
This AI upgrade alone could be a good enough reason to move to the S26 series
This AI upgrade alone could be a good enough reason to move to the S26 series
Xiaomi's groundbreaking modular camera system tipped to enter mass production
Xiaomi's groundbreaking modular camera system tipped to enter mass production
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless