Google Assistant gains new “wellness” category in latest update
Apparently, the data will be shown “proactively” on compatible devices such as Google Assistant smart displays. Currently, the new feature works on Google's Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max, as well as Lenovo's Smart Clock, but the final version of the feature is likely to be compatible with all Google Assistant smart displays.
It's also important to mention that the “wellness” category has been integrated with Fitbit's app, but not with Google Fit yet. While the option to show information on a smart display is enabled, anyone who has access to the smart display can see it.