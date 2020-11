Google Store Black Friday deals revealed: Pixel 5 5G, Nest Hub Max, Nest Mini, and more

As such, we kind of expected the search giant's Black Friday 2020 deals to feel a tad underwhelming compared to some of its bangers from the last few holiday seasons, and unfortunately, there are no big surprises to report on that front now that the upcoming special offers have been revealed.





The good news is the unlocked Pixel 5 5G will be sold at a discount directly by Google in the US starting November 22. The bad news is that you're not exactly looking at an earth-shattering price cut. Specifically, you'll only be able to shave $50 off the $699 MSRP of the 6-inch handset come Sunday, which retailers like Best Buy are likely to beat, especially with upfront carrier activation.





That said, the 5G-enabled Pixel 5 is obviously not a bad phone for $649 (with no strings attached), pairing a reasonably powerful Snapdragon 765 processor with a more than generous 8 gigs of memory while also packing a hefty 4,080mAh battery and featuring a predictably capable dual rear-facing camera system.





Google has a few semi-decent Nest promotions planned for a November 22 start as well, followed by even more Black Friday deals on the likes of the Nest Mini, Nest Hello, Nest Learning Thermostat, and Stadia Premiere Edition kicking off on November 25. There are no words on any Pixel 4a , 4a 5G, Pixel Buds, or even Chromecast discounts yet, but that doesn't necessarily mean they're not happening. After all, Black Friday is still more than a week away, and this is merely billed as a "sneak peek of this year's offers."

Google Store Black Friday offers available November 22





Unlocked Pixel 5 - $649 ($50 off)

Nest Audio 2-pack - $169.98 ($30 off)

Google Home Max - $149 ($150 off)

Nest Hub Max - $179 ($50 off)

Black Friday deals coming November 25 at 7 PM PST





Stadia Premiere Edition - $69.99 ($30 off)

Nest Mini - $18.99 ($30 off)

Nest Hello - $179 ($50 off) + $49 for "professional" installation

Nest Wifi router and point - $189 ($80 off)

Nest Learning Thermostat - $199 ($50 off) + $49 installation



For the first time in a long time, Google's newest in-house smartphones are not wildly overpriced, starting at $499 (the mid-range Pixel 4a with 5G ) and $699 (the... upper mid-range Pixel 5 with 5G).