Google Store Black Friday deals revealed: Pixel 5 5G, Nest Hub Max, Nest Mini, and more
That said, the 5G-enabled Pixel 5 is obviously not a bad phone for $649 (with no strings attached), pairing a reasonably powerful Snapdragon 765 processor with a more than generous 8 gigs of memory while also packing a hefty 4,080mAh battery and featuring a predictably capable dual rear-facing camera system.
Google has a few semi-decent Nest promotions planned for a November 22 start as well, followed by even more Black Friday deals on the likes of the Nest Mini, Nest Hello, Nest Learning Thermostat, and Stadia Premiere Edition kicking off on November 25. There are no words on any Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, Pixel Buds, or even Chromecast discounts yet, but that doesn't necessarily mean they're not happening. After all, Black Friday is still more than a week away, and this is merely billed as a "sneak peek of this year's offers."
Google Store Black Friday offers available November 22
- Unlocked Pixel 5 - $649 ($50 off)
- Nest Audio 2-pack - $169.98 ($30 off)
- Google Home Max - $149 ($150 off)
- Nest Hub Max - $179 ($50 off)
Black Friday deals coming November 25 at 7 PM PST
- Stadia Premiere Edition - $69.99 ($30 off)
- Nest Mini - $18.99 ($30 off)
- Nest Hello - $179 ($50 off) + $49 for "professional" installation
- Nest Wifi router and point - $189 ($80 off)
- Nest Learning Thermostat - $199 ($50 off) + $49 installation