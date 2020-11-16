iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Accessories Android Deals Google Audio 5G Black Friday

Google Store Black Friday deals revealed: Pixel 5 5G, Nest Hub Max, Nest Mini, and more

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Nov 16, 2020, 3:07 PM
Google Store Black Friday deals revealed: Pixel 5 5G, Nest Hub Max, Nest Mini, and more
For the first time in a long time, Google's newest in-house smartphones are not wildly overpriced, starting at $499 (the mid-range Pixel 4a with 5G) and $699 (the... upper mid-range Pixel 5 with 5G).

As such, we kind of expected the search giant's Black Friday 2020 deals to feel a tad underwhelming compared to some of its bangers from the last few holiday seasons, and unfortunately, there are no big surprises to report on that front now that the upcoming special offers have been revealed.

The good news is the unlocked Pixel 5 5G will be sold at a discount directly by Google in the US starting November 22. The bad news is that you're not exactly looking at an earth-shattering price cut. Specifically, you'll only be able to shave $50 off the $699 MSRP of the 6-inch handset come Sunday, which retailers like Best Buy are likely to beat, especially with upfront carrier activation.

That said, the 5G-enabled Pixel 5 is obviously not a bad phone for $649 (with no strings attached), pairing a reasonably powerful Snapdragon 765 processor with a more than generous 8 gigs of memory while also packing a hefty 4,080mAh battery and featuring a predictably capable dual rear-facing camera system. 

Google has a few semi-decent Nest promotions planned for a November 22 start as well, followed by even more Black Friday deals on the likes of the Nest Mini, Nest Hello, Nest Learning Thermostat, and Stadia Premiere Edition kicking off on November 25. There are no words on any Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, Pixel Buds, or even Chromecast discounts yet, but that doesn't necessarily mean they're not happening. After all, Black Friday is still more than a week away, and this is merely billed as a "sneak peek of this year's offers."

Google Store Black Friday offers available November 22


  • Unlocked Pixel 5 - $649 ($50 off)
  • Nest Audio 2-pack - $169.98 ($30 off)
  • Google Home Max - $149 ($150 off)
  • Nest Hub Max - $179 ($50 off)

Black Friday deals coming November 25 at 7 PM PST


  • Stadia Premiere Edition - $69.99 ($30 off)
  • Nest Mini - $18.99 ($30 off)
  • Nest Hello - $179 ($50 off) + $49 for "professional" installation
  • Nest Wifi router and point - $189 ($80 off)
  • Nest Learning Thermostat - $199 ($50 off) + $49 installation

Related phones

Pixel 5
Google Pixel 5 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.7
 Read Full Review
$699 Special Bestbuy $699 Special Verizon $725 Special At&t
View more offers
  • Display 6.0 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4080 mAh
  • OS Android 11

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
When is Black Friday 2020? Best deals and discounts to expect
Popular stories
Best AirPods deals for Black Friday 2020
Popular stories
Verizon Black Friday deals to expect in 2020
Popular stories
Best Walmart Black Friday deals available now and coming up
Popular stories
Here are the top Best Buy Black Friday deals available now
Popular stories
Best Black Friday Apple Watch deals

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung stuns some 5G Galaxy S20+ users with the timing of a software update
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro Max teardown confirms suspicions about its battery capacity
Popular stories
You need to delete this hugely popular Android app before it steals your money
Popular stories
Early Samsung Galaxy S21 5G launch and key S21 Ultra specs are now essentially confirmed
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro Max vs iPhone 12/Pro/Mini: camera comparison
Popular stories
Major bug creates a problem for some 5G Apple iPhone 12 series users

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless