Google Fit receives a new design on Wear OS
Workout tracking should be more user-friendly now with a new design and a simplified user experience. There are new performance tiles that you can access during workouts and music controls are placed conveniently on the left of the screen, accessible after a quick swipe to the right.
Information during workout sessions is also improved - with an alert each mile, showing your split time at a glance, performance metrics (Calories, steps, time, Heart Points), and heart-rate zones. You can set different goals - a target distance, calorie count, steps for each workout, and Google Fit will update you on your progress as you sweat off.
Touch Lock can now be accessed directly from your workout to help you stay in the zone and prevent accidental touches. The hardware buttons will still be functional and you can use them to pause, resume, and switch screens. There’s a new Breathing Tile that will guide you through breathing exercises and help you ease off.