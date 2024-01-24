Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Galaxy phones 'more disappointing than iPhones' in some aspects as Samsung chair urges AI blitz

Samsung Apple
Galaxy phones 'more disappointing than iPhones' in some aspects as Samsung chair urges AI blitz
During Samsung's annual January 2 gathering of presidents and department heads which has been kickstarting the year and its execution strategy lately, Samsung's execs were reportedly shown a video with customer testimonies and overview of the Electronics division devices' global market positioning and user perception. There, amidst a direct comparison with Samsung's competitors, had been a tidbit that said "Galaxy smartphones are more disappointing than iPhones in this regard," reports local media Naver

Unfortunately, the leaked report from the January 2 meeting and subsequent strategy dinner doesn't specify at which aspect does Samsung think that iPhones are beating its handsets, or if they meant the Galaxy S24 series at all, but Chairman Lee apparently "emphasized that the company must think from the customer's perspective" and "provide services needed by users, such as generative AI."

Samsung is apparently rather determined not to fall behind in AI, according to one local analyst who claims that "there is a great sense of crisis in Samsung that it will not be easy to recover if they fall even slightly in this fight."

That is why, after the strategy laying meeting on the day Samsung opened the Galaxy S24 deals, and just a few days after their announcement, Samsung execs huddled together and "held a discussion on the direction of AI technology and future response strategies." It might therefore be safe to assume that all the Galaxy AI features that the S24 series launched with are just a start and Samsung is preparing to double down on AI for its future phones and other devices.

Besides AI and software, Samsung will reportedly also shake up its hardware and design approach, especially in the foldable phones realm. It is rumored to work on a much cheaper Galaxy Fold line member, as well as try and make the Z Fold 6 way thinner in order to have a chance against all the superior in terms of specs and design elegance competitors from OnePlus, Huawei, Oppo, Xiaomi, Honor, and other brands in China. 

In short, the Samsung Electronics' DS Division, DX Division, and Samsung SDS departments that deal with its consumer electronics business are preparing big changes in device design and software, and we can't wait to see what this increased sense of urgency will bring over at Samsung. It usually does big phone design changes every two years, so the thin Z Fold 6 may just be a harbinger of things to come with the Galaxy S25 series, more so considering that the iPhone 16 will also be a big design upgrade, starting with the larger screens across the lineup.

