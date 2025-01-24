Galaxy S25's battery features are gaining up on the iPhone 15
The new Galaxy S25 phones are able to show you detailed battery health stats, including the charge cycle count.
The Galaxy S25 series just got unveiled on Wednesday, bringing contextual AI smarts, upgraded chips, and gorgeous looks. However, there are many upgrades that Samsung humbly didn't draw attention to during the event, including highly-improved speakers on the Galaxy S25 Ultra and now, this long-awaited battery health feature.
The Galaxy S25 devices will be getting seven years of software updates, and knowing about their battery health may come in handy if you plan to keep your phone for long.
The Galaxy S25 is the first Galaxy phone to offer this level of extensive battery health data. With Android 14, Google started offering detailed battery health information, but Samsung didn't include it with One UI 6. Now, the company has implemented it with One UI 7 and the Galaxy S25 phones.
However, it seems the feature isn't universally available to all Galaxy S25 phones just yet. It seems some phones have it and others do not, but this may be because probably not all S25s have received the required firmware to display it just yet. It could also be that select countries or regions would be lucky enough to have it, while others won't, but at the moment, it's not really clear.
What we also don't know is whether that super useful capability would trickle down to older Galaxy flagships with One UI 7, or it will just be reserved for the 2025 flagships.
Samsung isn't exactly the first to show you detailed battery information, but it is now gaining up to its main competitor, Apple. Apple's been showing battery health since 2018 on its iPhones (and it started showing it before Samsung), and included the charge cycle count with the iPhone 15 and newer. Also, iPhones show battery health percentage and whether or not your battery is performing at its peak.
If this is actually a One UI 7 feature and not just reserved for the new Galaxies, it coming to older Galaxy phones would actually give Apple a run for its money.
Li-ion batteries come with a limited amount of charge-discharge cycles before they need a replacement. That number is pretty big usually (around 500 full 0-100% charge-discharge cycles before some degrading starts), but knowing where you are can help you take better care of the battery. For example, avoiding deep discharges or keeping your battery between 20% and 80% charge can help extend its lifespan and delay the need for a replacement.
All three of the flagship trio - Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ - can display the following information about your battery:
- Battery health (percentage)
- Battery cycle count
- Battery manufacturing date
- Battery's first used date
Image Credit - SamMobile
The Galaxy S25 trio is now available for pre-order and will hit the shelves on February 7.
