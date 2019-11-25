Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Deals Google Black Friday

Deal: This is the lowest Pixel 3 price we've seen yet

Eugene Jeong by Eugene Jeong   /  Nov 25, 2019, 3:48 PM
Deal: This is the lowest Pixel 3 price we've seen yet
Pixel deals are flying everywhere these days, but the majority of those are for the latest Pixel 4 or the midrange Pixel 3a. Last year’s Pixel 3 isn’t as easy to find on sale- or at all, actually, as it’s completely out of stock in the Google Store.

But with this eBay deal, the Pixel 3 can be had for a record-low $340, beating the price of Amazon, as well as basically every other deal we’ve seen thus far. Full disclaimer, this is an open-box model, but it is new, not used, and it’s unlocked as well. The deal is available in all colors, including Clearly White, Just Black, and Not Pink (which looks decidedly pink).

The Pixel 3 may not have the new telephoto lens or Soli radar systems Google debuted on the Pixel 4 this year, but it’s still a great phone for everyday use, with a snappy Snapdragon 845 chipset, a pleasing 5.5-inch OLED, and a stunning camera. And at this price, it’s hard to call this anything but a steal.

Check out the deal here

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

-$460
Deal-This-is-the-lowest-Pixel-3-price-weve-seen-yet
Deal: This is the lowest Pixel 3 price we've seen yet
-%80
This-solar-powered-battery-pack-is-80-off-right-now
This solar-powered battery pack is 80% off right now
Samsung-Galaxy-S10-discount-deal-Black-Friday-UK
Expires in - 4d 2hKiller Black Friday UK deals slash Galaxy S10, S10e, S10+, and S10 5G prices
-20%
Apple-AirPods-2-Black-Friday-discounts-Amazon-UK
Expires in - 4d 2hApple's AirPods 2 are a bargain with this Black Friday UK deal
-£70
Google-Pixel-4-Pixel-3a-discounts-Black-Friday-UK
Expires in - 1w 1dThe Pixel 4 and Pixel 3a are £70 off at Google for Black Friday UK
-30%
Get-60-off-these-massive-battery-packs-that-can-jump-start-your-car
Expires in - 8h 3minGet $60 off these massive battery packs (that can jump start your car)

Popular stories

Those-who-pre-ordered-the-Pixel-4-feel-unloved-by-Google
You can't blame those who pre-ordered the Pixel 4 for being upset with Google
motorola-razr-foldable-phone-hands-on-review-specs-design-price-release-date
The new Motorola Razr is terrible and I love it!
Pixels-will-automatically-screen-robocalls
Pixel handsets will soon have the ability to automatically screen for robocalls
t-mobile-sprint-merger-new-york-attorney-general-not-backing-down
One key state opposing T-Mobile/Sprint merger is not backing down
t-mobile-black-friday-2019-deals-full-list-revealed
Check out T-Mobile's full list of Black Friday 2019 deals
T-Mobile-Caller-Verified-supported-smartphones
T-Mobile announces Caller Verified feature now works on 17 smartphones
Google-makes-it-easier-to-open-close-tabs-on-Android-version-of-Chrome
Opening and closing tabs on the Android version of Chrome is now a little easier
things-you-can-buy-instead-Motorola-razr
6 things you can buy for $1,500 instead of the Motorola razr

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.