T-Mobile offers customers free 6-month Quibi subscriptions

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Sep 15, 2020, 6:25 PM
T-Mobile offers customers free 6-month Quibi subscriptions
T-Mobile customers rejoice! The Un-carrier has just announced this week's Tuesday offer and if you're passionate about movies and TV shows, then you're going to love what T-Mobile has prepared for you.

This time around, T-Mobile Tuesdays brings customers free 6-month Quibi subscriptions. Typically, one month of Quibi costs $5, so that would save you $30. Keep in mind that if you plan to take advantage of the offer, the subscription will renew automatically at the end of the six months, so you'll have to manually disable the auto-renew setting if you don't want to continue to pay for Quibi.

Another important aspect that requires clarification is that T-Mobile customers who already tried a free trial of Quibi in the past will not qualify for this T-Mobile Tuesdays offer. If you're not acquainted with T-Mobile's promotional offers coming out each week, make sure to download the T-Mobile Tuesdays app via the Google Play Store or App Store.

