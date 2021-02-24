Grab a Pixel 4a 5G for just $5 per month from Verizon, or get the non-5G model for free

With the upcoming launch of the Pixel 5a
looming over us, it's time for carriers to start getting rid of their Pixel 4a
stocks. If you're not particularly keen on getting Google's next Pixel
, which by the way, doesn't look so much different than the Pixel 4a
, then maybe you'd be interested in getting the latter.
It won't cost you a thing right away, although you'll have to commit to a long-term contract with Verizon
. The Big Red has a brand new offer that allows new customers to grab a Pixel 4a 5G for just $5 per month
(usually $25/month). Or, if you prefer the non-5G model, you can get it for $0 down
and an eligible Unlimited plan.
Typically, these phones sell for $600 and $380, respectively, but if you're willing to sign up for an Unlimited plan, you'll be saving quite a lot on both Pixel 4a models. This is one of the best Pixel 4a deals offered by Verizon, so there's really no reason not to consider it if you're not bothered by the requirements.
Just to recap, the Pixel 4a
is a decent mid-range smartphone powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. Also, the phone sports a 6.2
-inch FHD+ display, a dual camera (12MP+16MP), and a 3,885 mAh battery.