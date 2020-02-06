AT&T iOS Apple Deals

Get up to $700 off eligible iPhones when you switch to AT&T (trade-in required)

Feb 06, 2020, 11:56 PM
Get up to $700 off eligible iPhones when you switch to AT&T (trade-in required)
We're just a week away from Valentine's Day and many carriers offer great deals to those who purchase two smartphones. However, since many of you prefer a good discount over a BOGO (buy one get one for free) deal, we have just the right thing for you.

AT&T is running a promotion on various iPhones and the only requirements to obtain the $700 discount are as follows: switch to AT&T, port-in your number, and trade in a qualifying device. Here are the eligible smartphones: iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. There are some exceptions like the 64GB iPhone 8, iPhone XR, and iPhone XS.

If you're already an AT&T customer, you can add a new line to your account, trade in a qualifying device and get up to $500 off eligible iPhones. Now that we clarified what iPhones you can get with this offer and what you need to do, let's see what devices you can trade in for the discount.

Keep in mind that the minimum trade-in value must be $60. That being said here are all the qualifying devices that you can trade in, as listed by AT&T: iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, X, XR, XS, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy A50, A8+, Note8, Note 9, Note 10, Note 10+, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Active, Galaxy S8 Duos, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy S9+ Duos, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10E, Google Pixel 2, 2XL, 3, 3 XL, 3a, 3a XL, LG G8 ThinQ, V40 ThinQ, V50 ThinQ, Motorola Z4, RED Hydrogen One, Razer 2, and OnePlus 5.

If you qualify for the $700 discount, you'll get it via bill credits, which means that you'll be able to get an iPhone 11 64GB without paying anything. It's also worth mentioning that credits will start within 3 bills after trade-in of an eligible smartphone is completed and will be applied in equal amounts (up to $23.34 each) over 30 monthly installments.

