Best laptop deals this week: major savings on Lenovo ThinkPad and MacBook Pro
From Chromebooks to MacBooks, there are plenty of great deals on laptops you should check out.
(Image credit: Microsoft)
If you're in the market for a new laptop, this week brings a plethora of compelling deals, especially on Windows and ChromeOS-running devices. Brands like Acer, Lenovo, and Microsoft are offered at lower prices for a range of models, making now a great time to buy whether you're upgrading for work, school, or everyday usage.
MacBook deals have remained steady and competitive, offering solid discounts for Apple users. Gaming laptops deals are almost missing right now but there are still plenty of other powerful and modern machines worth checking out, as long as you aren’t calling yourself a professional gamer.
Top 3 laptop deals this week:
Best Chromebook deals this week
We are kicking things off with an affordable Chromebook, the ASUS Chromebook CX1, a standout deal on Amazon right now—currently available for under $200. It features a spacious Full HD display, solid battery life, and a responsive Intel Celeron N4500 processor. With 8GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable eMMC storage, it's a great pick for casual browsing and everyday tasks without breaking your pocket. If you’re looking for more power, you should check out the excellent deal that is available for the Acer Chromebook Plus 514, which is powered by an Intel Core i3 processor and has a touch-sensitive screen.
Meanwhile, Walmart is further slashing the price on HP’s versatile x360 touchscreen laptop, making it a solid pick for users who value flexibility and portability. This 2-in-1 device features a 14-inch Full HD display with a 360-degree hinge, allowing you to switch between laptop and tablet modes on the go.
Best Windows laptop deals this week
A Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 2 deal is a standout when it comes to Windows laptop offers. It is a powerhouse productivity machine, now available at a compelling discount, equipped with a Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB of speedy RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. These specs make it ideal for heavy multitasking, creative tasks, and professional work. The 16-inch Full HD touchscreen of the ThinkPad E16 Gen 2 features slim bezels and Lenovo’s excellent keyboard with a robust, modern chassis.
Microsoft’s Surface Laptop (2024) is also a great choice for a discounted laptop. There are deals for both Snapdragon X Plus and X Elite-powered versions. This 13.8-inch laptop delivers fast, efficient performance in an ultra-slim, premium design. It features a sharp 2K touchscreen, up to 20 hours of battery life, and a build that's perfect for productivity on the go. With both deals, you get a top-tier Windows laptop at a lower price.
Best MacBook deals this week
When it comes to Apple MacBooks, Amazon is offering a $270 discount on the upgraded MacBook Pro (2024) with the blazing-fast M4 Pro chip. This version of the laptop features 24GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, delivering exceptional power for creative work, multitasking, and demanding workflows. Amazon also has deals on the less-expensive base version of this model and an even greater deal if you’re looking for something lighter on the newest MacBook Air.
All of these models feature a sleek, reliable design, a stunning display, and an all-day battery life. These are high-end machines and a smart buy at this pricing.
