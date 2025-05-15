Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Best laptop deals this week: major savings on Lenovo ThinkPad and MacBook Pro

From Chromebooks to MacBooks, there are plenty of great deals on laptops you should check out.

Best laptop deals this week: major savings on Lenovo ThinkPad and MacBook Pro
(Image credit: Microsoft)
If you're in the market for a new laptop, this week brings a plethora of compelling deals, especially on Windows and ChromeOS-running devices. Brands like Acer, Lenovo, and Microsoft are offered at lower prices for a range of models, making now a great time to buy whether you're upgrading for work, school, or everyday usage.
MacBook deals have remained steady and competitive, offering solid discounts for Apple users. Gaming laptops deals are almost missing right now but there are still plenty of other powerful and modern machines worth checking out, as long as you aren’t calling yourself a professional gamer.

Top 3 laptop deals this week:

Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 2 with AMD Ryzen 7 and 16GB DDR5 RAM now $760 off

$979
$1739
$760 off (44%)
This Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 2 laptop promises amazing performance thanks to its Ryzen 7 processor coupled with 16GB of speedy RAM. It also offers robust and modern design, with a 16-inch FullHD touch-sensitive display with small bezels and one of the best keyboards you can find on a laptop. Its 1TB of SSD storage should be plenty for most consumers.
Buy at Lenovo

Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024) with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage $200 off

$200 off (17%)
Microsoft’s elegant Surface Laptop is now more affordable on Amazon, with special offers on both the 512GB and 1TB SSD models. Driven by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Plus chip, this premium 13.8-inch laptop boasts a vibrant 2K touchscreen, up to 20 hours of battery life, and a sleek, lightweight build. If you’re seeking a modern Windows laptop that seamlessly blends power and portability, this is an opportunity you won’t want to miss.
Buy at Amazon

Apple MacBook Pro M4 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage now a bargain

$200 off (13%)
Apple’s flagship MacBook Pro (2024) featuring the M4 chip is now available for $200 off on Amazon, making it the perfect time to upgrade. The deal applies to the model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, with higher-end configurations also enjoying similar discounts. Combining a sleek, durable design, impressive battery life, and outstanding performance, the latest MacBook Pro is an ideal choice for professionals and power users alike.
Buy at Amazon

Best Chromebook deals this week


We are kicking things off with an affordable Chromebook, the ASUS Chromebook CX1, a standout deal on Amazon right now—currently available for under $200. It features a spacious Full HD display, solid battery life, and a responsive Intel Celeron N4500 processor. With 8GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable eMMC storage, it's a great pick for casual browsing and everyday tasks without breaking your pocket. If you’re looking for more power, you should check out the excellent deal that is available for the Acer Chromebook Plus 514, which is powered by an Intel Core i3 processor and has a touch-sensitive screen.

ASUS Chromebook CX1 with 15.6-inch screen and 8GB of RAM now $60 off

$60 off (24%)
Looking for a budget-friendly Chromebook? ASUS' Chromebook CX1 is now a bargain on Amazon. At less than $200 currently, this laptop offers a big Full HD screen, nice battery life, and a snappy Intel Celeron N4500 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC expandable storage.
Buy at Amazon

Acer Chromebook Plus 514 with Intel Core i3 processor now $85 off on Amazon

$85 off (21%)
Acer's modern Chromebook Plus 514 offers a lot at a current price that barely goes above the $300 mark. This ChromeOS-running device has a good 14-inch Full HD IPS display with touch sensitivity, 8GB of DDR5 RAM combined with 128GB of SSD storage, a cool under pressure processor, and many Google AI features. It is a nice companion whether you are on the move or at the student campus.
Buy at Amazon

HP x360 14-inch with 2-in-1 lightweight design $151 off at Walmart

$279
$429 99
$151 off (35%)
Walmart is offering a significant discount on HP’s x360 touchscreen laptop. Featuring a 14-inch Full HD display that can rotate 360 degrees, this sleek device is ideal for anyone on the move. It boasts all-day battery life, 64GB of UFS storage, 4GB of RAM, and is powered by an Intel N100 processor.
Buy at Walmart

Meanwhile, Walmart is further slashing the price on HP’s versatile x360 touchscreen laptop, making it a solid pick for users who value flexibility and portability. This 2-in-1 device features a 14-inch Full HD display with a 360-degree hinge, allowing you to switch between laptop and tablet modes on the go.

Best Windows laptop deals this week


A Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 2 deal is a standout when it comes to Windows laptop offers. It is a powerhouse productivity machine, now available at a compelling discount, equipped with a Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB of speedy RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. These specs make it ideal for heavy multitasking, creative tasks, and professional work. The 16-inch Full HD touchscreen of the ThinkPad E16 Gen 2 features slim bezels and Lenovo’s excellent keyboard with a robust, modern chassis.

Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 2 with AMD Ryzen 7 and 16GB DDR5 RAM now $760 off

$979
$1739
$760 off (44%)
The Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 2 laptop delivers impressive performance with its Ryzen 7 processor paired with 16GB of fast RAM. It features a sleek, modern design, including a 16-inch Full HD touchscreen display with slim bezels and one of the best keyboards available on a laptop. With 1TB of SSD storage, it provides ample space for most users’ needs.
Buy at Lenovo

Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024) with Snapdragon X Elite now $300 off at Amazon

$300 off (21%)
Microsoft’s sleek Surface Laptop just became a lot more budget-friendly on Amazon, with deals on both the 512GB and 1TB SSD variants. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite 12 core chip, this premium 13.8-inch device features a crisp 2K touchscreen, up to 20 hours of battery life, and a lightweight, high-end design. If you're looking for a cutting-edge Windows laptop that combines performance with portability, this is a deal worth jumping on.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024) with Snapdragon X Plus now $200 off at Amazon

$200 off (17%)
Microsoft’s less powerful version of its Surface Laptop is now much more affordable on Amazon too. Equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Plus 10 core chip, this laptop is more appropriate for users who don't run very heavy apps or games. Only the processor is what's different compared to the more expensive version. This is a deal you won’t want to miss.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop (2024) is also a great choice for a discounted laptop. There are deals for both Snapdragon X Plus and X Elite-powered versions. This 13.8-inch laptop delivers fast, efficient performance in an ultra-slim, premium design. It features a sharp 2K touchscreen, up to 20 hours of battery life, and a build that's perfect for productivity on the go. With both deals, you get a top-tier Windows laptop at a lower price.

Best MacBook deals this week


When it comes to Apple MacBooks, Amazon is offering a $270 discount on the upgraded MacBook Pro (2024) with the blazing-fast M4 Pro chip. This version of the laptop features 24GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, delivering exceptional power for creative work, multitasking, and demanding workflows. Amazon also has deals on the less-expensive base version of this model and an even greater deal if you’re looking for something lighter on the newest MacBook Air. 
All of these models feature a sleek, reliable design, a stunning display, and an all-day battery life. These are high-end machines and a smart buy at this pricing.

Apple MacBook Pro M4 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage with a big discount

$200 off (13%)
Right now on Amazon, you can save on the premium MacBook Pro M4. This deal applies to the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage model, but you can choose higher storage or RAM options and still enjoy a similar discount. Featuring a sleek yet durable design, all-day battery life, and outstanding performance, the Apple MacBook Pro (2024) is an easy choice for professionals and creatives alike.
Buy at Amazon

Apple MacBook Pro with M4 Pro chip, 24GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage now $270 off

$270 off (11%)
You can also save on the even more loaded with power MacBook Pro $270 at Amazon right now. This version has double the RAM at 24GB, 512GB of storage, and is powered by the beast of a chip that is the Apple M4 Pro. With a slim and robust design, an all day battery life, and excellent performance, the Apple MacBook Pro (2024) is an easy pick.
Buy at Amazon

Apple MacBook Air 13.6 M4 256GB now with an amazing $150 discount

$150 off (15%)
A significant discount on Apple's latest MacBook Air featuring the powerful M4 chip is available also on Amazon, making now the ideal time to upgrade if you're using an older Mac. This ultra-slim laptop comes with 16GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, and runs the latest version of macOS with reliable long-term software support. Boasting a stunning display, a sleek metal design, and all-day battery life, this is one of the best MacBook deals available right now—don't miss your chance to get it before it's gone!
Buy at Amazon
