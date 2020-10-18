Which iPhone should you buy in late 2020? iPhone 12 buying guide
Apple has unveiled four new iPhones, the most new devices we've been ever treated to at a single time, and the opportunities for upgrade are now seemingly more than ever. The affordable iPhone 12 is now available in two sizes that are perfectly suited to cater to any taste, whereas the more feature-rich Pro models are now larger than ever and, naturally, come along with all the top features Apple has in its arsenal. The iPhone 12 Pro Max stands out as the most advanced new iPhone, though its price is also higher than its brethren.
iPhone 12 mini
iPhone 12 mini summaryDon't let the "mini" moniker fool you: the iPhone 12 mini is just as adept as the iPhone 12 Pro/12 Pro Max thanks to the A14 Bionic chipset inside. Sure, there's only 4GB of RAM and the top models have 6, but that probably shouldn't be an issue as Apple's memory management is usually well-optimized.
Who should buy the iPhone 12 miniWho should consider upgrading to the iPhone 12 mini? Well, if you're still rocking an older, smaller iPhone, like the iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, iPhone 8, or iPhone SE (1st gen), then the new iPhone 12 mini should definitely spark your interest. It's the smallest new iPhone, with a 5.4-inch display, but thanks to its bezel-busting design, it's actually more compact than the 4.7-inch devices with the old design. Thus, people who don't want a large phone are very likely to find their match made in heaven with the iPhone 12 mini.
When and where to buy?
The iPhone 12 mini will be available for pre-order on November 6 and hit the shelves on November 13.
Prices start at $699 for the 64GB variant, $749 for the 128GB option, and $849 for the 256GB version. The unlocked 64GB iPhone 12 goes for $729, 128GB - $779, and the 256GB one is $879.
iPhone 12
iPhone 12 summaryThe iPhone 12 succeeds the iPhone 11, and subsequently, the iPhone XR as the 'affordable' iPhone in Apple's lineup. Yet, unlike the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR, which were pretty similar to one another, the iPhone 12 scores a new design, an OLED display, and 5G support. Just like the rest of the iPhone 12 lineup, the iPhone 12 comes with the 5nm A14 Bionic chipset, so there won't be any compromises in the performance aspect.
To say that the iPhone 12 is the best value-for-money new iPhone probably wouldn't be an overstatement. Aside from the better cameras, the iPhone 12 is extremely similar to the iPhone 12 Pro, which sells for a lot more. Seemingly, the iPhone 12 strikes the best balance between features and pricing. The iPhone 12 is available for preorder right now and will officially hit the shelves October 23.
Who should consider the iPhone 12?As mentioned, the iPhone 12 should be considered by those swearing by the iPhone 11 or the XR. But don't let that be a limiting factor: the iPhone 12 feels like an excellent entry into the Apple ecosystem and should be the shortlisted by Android users willing to switch. If you're still holding onto an iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7 Plus or iPhone 8 Plus, then the iPhone 12 should be taken into your consideration.
Where and when to buy the iPhone 12?
The iPhone 12 is available right now.
Prices start at $799 for the 64GB variant, $849 for the 128GB option, and $949 for the 256GB version. The unlocked 64GB iPhone 12 goes for $829, 128GB - $879, and the 256GB one is $979.
iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 Pro summaryThe iPhone 12 Pro is the smaller of the two new high-end iPhones. While at first sight it looks pretty similar to the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Pro has a couple of strengths over the more affordable model. It has a 2x telephoto camera assisted by a LiDAR sensor for precise depth-measurement, both of which are absent on the cheaper models. The iPhone 12 Pro features a 6.1-inch display (a bit bigger than the 5.8" on the iPhone 11 Pro) and starts at a price of $1,000, and arrives in Apple's three signature colors: silver, graphite, and gold, as well as a fourth, brand new color option, a blue model. Storage for the base model is 128GB, and you can also buy a 256GB and a 512GB versions.
Who should consider the iPhone 12 Pro?If you generally like the screen size and overall footprint of the iPhone XR/iPhone 11/ iPhone 12, but want to go for more oomph, then the new iPhone 12 Pro seems like the perfect match for you. It has it all, though the more affordable price tag of the iPhone 12 probably spells bad news for the iPhone 12 Pro.
Where and when to buy the iPhone 12 Pro?The iPhone 12 Pro is available right now.
Prices start at $999 for the 128GB variant, $1099 for the 256GB option, and $1299 for the 512GB version, no matter if carrier-locked or SIM-free.
iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone 12 Pro Max summaryThe iPhone 12 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch screen (slightly larger than the 6.5" on the iPhone 11 Pro Max), and its base price is set at $1,100. It arrives in the same choice of colors: silver, graphite, gold and the new blue option, and it is also offered in the same storage capacities: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.
Who should buy the iPhone 12 Pro Max?If you're part of the ecosystem and usually go for the largest and best iPhone, have used either the iPhone 11 Pro Max or the iPhone XS Max, or simply always go for the very best, then there's no second way about it: you should shortlist the iPhone 12 Pro Max.
Where and when to buy the iPhone 12?Just like the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be up for pre-order on November 6 and officially hit the shelves on November 13.
Prices start at $1099 for the 128GB variant, $1199 for the 256GB option, and $1299 for the 512GB version, no matter if carrier-locked or SIM-free.
