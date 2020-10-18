Which iPhone should you buy in late 2020? iPhone 12 buying guide

Display 5.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels

Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front

Hardware Apple A14 Bionic RAM

Storage 64GB, not expandable

Battery

OS iOS 14.x

Who should buy the iPhone 12 mini





When and where to buy?

The iPhone 12 mini will be available for pre-order on November 6 and hit the shelves on November 13.





Prices start at $699 for the 64GB variant, $749 for the 128GB option, and $849 for the 256GB version. The unlocked 64GB iPhone 12 goes for $729, 128GB - $779, and the 256GB one is $879.



Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels

Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front

Hardware Apple A14 Bionic RAM

Storage 64GB, not expandable

Battery

OS iOS 14.x

To say that the iPhone 12 is the best value-for-money new iPhone probably wouldn't be an overstatement. Aside from the better cameras, the iPhone 12 is extremely similar to the iPhone 12 Pro, which sells for a lot more. Seemingly, the iPhone 12 strikes the best balance between features and pricing. The iPhone 12 is available for preorder right now and will officially hit the shelves October 23.



Who should consider the iPhone 12? As mentioned, the iPhone 12 should be considered by those swearing by the iPhone 11 or the XR. But don't let that be a limiting factor: the iPhone 12 feels like an excellent entry into the Apple ecosystem and should be the shortlisted by Android users willing to switch. If you're still holding onto an iPhone 6s Plus, To say that the iPhone 12 is the best value-for-money new iPhone probably wouldn't be an overstatement. Aside from the better cameras, the iPhone 12 is extremely similar to the iPhone 12 Pro, which sells for a lot more. Seemingly, the iPhone 12 strikes the best balance between features and pricing. The iPhone 12 is available for preorder right now and will officially hit the shelves October 23.As mentioned, the iPhone 12 should be considered by those swearing by the iPhone 11 or the XR. But don't let that be a limiting factor: the iPhone 12 feels like an excellent entry into the Apple ecosystem and should be the shortlisted by Android users willing to switch. If you're still holding onto an iPhone 6 Plus iPhone 7 Plus or i Phone 8 Plus , then the iPhone 12 should be taken into your consideration.





Where and when to buy the iPhone 12?

The iPhone 12 is available right now.





Prices start at $799 for the 64GB variant, $849 for the 128GB option, and $949 for the 256GB version. The unlocked 64GB iPhone 12 goes for $829, 128GB - $879, and the 256GB one is $979.



Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels

Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front

Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM

Storage 128GB, not expandable

Battery

OS iOS 14.x

Who should consider the iPhone 12 Pro? If you generally like the screen size and overall footprint of the iPhone 11/ If you generally like the screen size and overall footprint of the iPhone XR iPhone 12 , but want to go for more oomph, then the new iPhone 12 Pro seems like the perfect match for you. It has it all, though the more affordable price tag of the iPhone 12 probably spells bad news for the iPhone 12 Pro.





Where and when to buy the iPhone 12 Pro? The iPhone 12 Pro is available right now.



Prices start at $999 for the 128GB variant, $1099 for the 256GB option, and $1299 for the 512GB version, no matter if carrier-locked or SIM-free.



Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels

Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front

Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM

Storage 128GB, not expandable

Battery

OS iOS 14.x

Who should buy the iPhone 12 Pro Max? If you're part of the ecosystem and usually go for the largest and best iPhone, have used either the



Where and when to buy the iPhone 12? Just like the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be up for pre-order on November 6 and officially hit the shelves on November 13.



Prices start at $1099 for the 128GB variant, $1199 for the 256GB option, and $1299 for the 512GB version, no matter if carrier-locked or SIM-free. If you're part of the ecosystem and usually go for the largest and best iPhone, have used either the iPhone 11 Pro Max or the iPhone XS Max , or simply always go for the very best, then there's no second way about it: you should shortlist the iPhone 12 Pro Max.Just like the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be up for pre-order on November 6 and officially hit the shelves on November 13.Prices start at $1099 for the 128GB variant, $1199 for the 256GB option, and $1299 for the 512GB version, no matter if carrier-locked or SIM-free.