AT&T starts rolling out Android 11 to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 5G

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 15, 2021, 12:00 PM
Samsung released the Android 11 update for the Galaxy Tab S7/S7+ late last month, but customers who bought their tablets from various US carriers had to wait a few more weeks for the update. For example, Verizon kicked off the Galaxy Tab S7+ Android 11 rollout only a few days after Samsung, but the same update for the standard Galaxy Tab S7 came with a two weeks delay.

Well, AT&T customers had to wait even more, as the US carrier released the highly-anticipated update only today. Also, it's important to mention that the update is now rolling out to the Galaxy Tab S7 5G (model SM-T878U).

According to AT&T, the update includes the January security patch and weighs in at 2.8GB. Along with the latest security patch, the update adds the new One UI 3.1, which should provide users with an enhanced experience with their connected devices. The One UI 3.1 software update brings new features like Second Screen, Wireless Keyboard Sharing, Auto Switch, and the ability to share more seamlessly across Galaxy devices.

The new update is available via FOTA (firmware over the air), and although AT&T says there should be no impacts to settings or data, you might want to back up your media files to an SD card or computer.

