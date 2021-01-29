Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21!

Android 11 rolls out to Samsung's US Galaxy Tab S7+ and Tab S7+ 5G

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jan 29, 2021, 10:42 AM
Hot on the heels of roughly a million different Samsung handsets, the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ predictably became the company's first Android slates to receive the latest OS version last week. Unlike everything from the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 families to the S10 and Note 10 series, as well as the Galaxy Fold or Z Flip 5G, these two jumbo-sized powerhouses were treated to a One UI 3.1 makeover with a couple of cool new features sprinkled on top of the already hefty 3.0 changelog.

Following an over-the-air deployment in South Korea, the official Android 11 update for the 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S7+ appears to have quickly expanded to the US. We're talking both the Wi-Fi-only variant and Verizon's 5G-enabled model, but curiously enough, we can't say the same about the smaller and slightly humbler 11-inch Tab S7 just yet.

There are no reports on Reddit of any stateside OTA movement from owners of non-cellular-capable Galaxy Tab S7 units with 11-inch LCD screens, while Big Red's software support webpage dedicated to this particular device seems to have gone unchanged from a little over a month ago.


What's perhaps even weirder is that the nation's largest wireless service provider appears to suggest its Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G is receiving Android 11 with One UI 3.0 on top rather than One UI 3.1. That's either a website error or a strategic error on the carrier's part given that multiple screenshots point to the One UI 3.1 update unsurprisingly making its way to US Wi-Fi-only 12.4-inchers as we speak.

Either way, everybody will be getting a similarly sizable goodie pack stateside from Samsung and Verizon in the next couple of weeks or so, including among others a drastic visual redesign, January 2021 security patches, various general performance enhancements, a whole bunch of new customization options, improved privacy controls, and neat chat bubbles.

In case you're thinking of becoming a new Verizon Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G owner, you should know the iPad Pro-rivaling Snapdragon 865+ beast is still pretty expensive, at a full retail price of $1049.99, although you can easily save $300 with an online-only Android smartphone purchase, as well as an additional $100 with an eligible tablet trade-in.

