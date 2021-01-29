Android 11 rolls out to Samsung's US Galaxy Tab S7+ and Tab S7+ 5G
There are no reports on Reddit of any stateside OTA movement from owners of non-cellular-capable Galaxy Tab S7 units with 11-inch LCD screens, while Big Red's software support webpage dedicated to this particular device seems to have gone unchanged from a little over a month ago.
What's perhaps even weirder is that the nation's largest wireless service provider appears to suggest its Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G is receiving Android 11 with One UI 3.0 on top rather than One UI 3.1. That's either a website error or a strategic error on the carrier's part given that multiple screenshots point to the One UI 3.1 update unsurprisingly making its way to US Wi-Fi-only 12.4-inchers as we speak.
Either way, everybody will be getting a similarly sizable goodie pack stateside from Samsung and Verizon in the next couple of weeks or so, including among others a drastic visual redesign, January 2021 security patches, various general performance enhancements, a whole bunch of new customization options, improved privacy controls, and neat chat bubbles.
In case you're thinking of becoming a new Verizon Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G owner, you should know the iPad Pro-rivaling Snapdragon 865+ beast is still pretty expensive, at a full retail price of $1049.99, although you can easily save $300 with an online-only Android smartphone purchase, as well as an additional $100 with an eligible tablet trade-in.