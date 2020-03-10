Asus 5G

Snapdragon 865 Plus will power the 5G-ready ASUS ROG Phone III, coming Q3 2020

Peter Kostadinov
by Peter Kostadinov
Mar 10, 2020, 2:58 AM
Snapdragon 865 Plus will power the 5G-ready ASUS ROG Phone III, coming Q3 2020
According to recent rumors originating from mainland China, ASUS is set to release the third generation of its gaming-oriented ROG Phone lineup sometime in Q3 2020. This could fall in line with the release of last year's ROG Phone II, which took place during the intense summer heat of July, but supply concern with 2020's coronavirus potential pandemic could certainly push back the announcement and release of the ROG Phone III. Yet, no matter when, it's definitely happening. 

The ASUS ROG Phone III will succeed the ASUS ROG Phone II and certainly pack some serious heat inside, namely the yet unannounced Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset. Alas, we know little else about the ROG Phone III, but knowing ROG's gaming focus, we are certain it will be an even more extreme iteration of the ROG Phone II. Interestingly, that one also used a "Plus" version of a flagship Qualcomm chipset, the Snapdragon 855 Plus. 

What was the difference between the Snapdragon 855 and 855 Plus? Just a slight 4% performance boost courtesy of the overclocked CPU and GPU clocks, 2.84GHz vs 2.96GHz, but hey, we welcome any and all performance gains. Supposedly, the difference between the Snapdragon 865 and 865 Plus will be pretty similar.

We suppose the phone will come with a large OLED display boasting the extra-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, a relatively new smartphone feature that debuted on the Razer Phone 2 in late 2018 and was later adopted by the ROG Phone II. While high-refresh rate displays are slowly getting picked by larger phone manufacturers like Samsung, ASUS will definitely keep using such displays on its flagship gaming phones. 

As a refresher, the ASUS ROG Phone II was quite the striking gaming device, sporting a 6.6-inch OLED display, monstrous 6,000mAh battery, dual camera, and the Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. We expect similar hardware to adorn the specs sheet of the ROG Phone III, but with 5G on deck as well. 

As we know more, so will you - stay tuned! 

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

vuyonc
Reply

1. vuyonc

Posts: 1095; Member since: Feb 24, 2014

Couldn't they release a cheaper TUF gaming phone in the mean time? :(

posted on 30 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Apple says that you can now use this product to kill any coronavirus on your iPhone
Apple says that you can now use this product to kill any coronavirus on your iPhone
Google's mid-range Pixel 4a leaks out in the wild, this time for real (probably)
Google's mid-range Pixel 4a leaks out in the wild, this time for real (probably)
Samsung Galaxy S20 release deals and 5G plan prices on Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T
Samsung Galaxy S20 release deals and 5G plan prices on Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T
Oppo announces Find X2 Pro: 120Hz display, 10x hybrid zoom, 5G, much more
Oppo announces Find X2 Pro: 120Hz display, 10x hybrid zoom, 5G, much more
The flagship Motorola Edge+ 5G looks stunning in these leaked renders
The flagship Motorola Edge+ 5G looks stunning in these leaked renders
The 'regular' Moto G8 is here at last with a sleek design, large battery, and triple cameras
The 'regular' Moto G8 is here at last with a sleek design, large battery, and triple cameras
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip is selling like hotcakes, unlike the Galaxy S20 series
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip is selling like hotcakes, unlike the Galaxy S20 series

Popular stories

T-Mobile makes things right for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ users
T-Mobile makes things right for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ users
Google Photos update for Android brings a major redesign
Google Photos update for Android brings a major redesign
This is the biggest flaw of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
This is the biggest flaw of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
It's getting hard to find a new Apple iPhone to buy in New York City
It's getting hard to find a new Apple iPhone to buy in New York City
The 'regular' Moto G8 is here at last with a sleek design, large battery, and triple cameras
The 'regular' Moto G8 is here at last with a sleek design, large battery, and triple cameras

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless