Snapdragon 865 Plus will power the 5G-ready ASUS ROG Phone III, coming Q3 2020









What was the difference between the The ASUS ROG Phone III will succeed the ASUS ROG Phone II and certainly pack some serious heat inside, namely the yet unannounced Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset. Alas, we know little else about the ROG Phone III, but knowing ROG's gaming focus, we are certain it will be an even more extreme iteration of the ROG Phone II. Interestingly, that one also used a "Plus" version of a flagship Qualcomm chipset, the Snapdragon 855 Plus.What was the difference between the Snapdragon 855 and 855 Plus ? Just a slight 4% performance boost courtesy of the overclocked CPU and GPU clocks, 2.84GHz vs 2.96GHz, but hey, we welcome any and all performance gains. Supposedly, the difference between the Snapdragon 865 and 865 Plus will be pretty similar.





We suppose the phone will come with a large OLED display boasting the extra-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, a relatively new smartphone feature that debuted on the Razer Phone 2 in late 2018 and was later adopted by the ROG Phone II. While high-refresh rate displays are slowly getting picked by larger phone manufacturers like Samsung, ASUS will definitely keep using such displays on its flagship gaming phones.





As a refresher, the ASUS ROG Phone II was quite the striking gaming device, sporting a 6.6-inch OLED display, monstrous 6,000mAh battery, dual camera, and the Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. We expect similar hardware to adorn the specs sheet of the ROG Phone III, but with 5G on deck as well.



As we know more, so will you - stay tuned!