Google Messages is fixing a major UI annoyance

Google hasn't rolled back the previous changes, though. Selecting the icon in the text field will still summon the combined interface.

Google is basically letting you decide which interface is right for you. We think it might merge the viewfinder and gallery again when more people get used to it. The opposite may also prove to be true, but we are just speculating. For now, it has done the sensible thing by keeping around both options. After all, these are both frequently used options, and any friction would adversely affect the user experience.