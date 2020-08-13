4G-only iPhone 12 could be more expensive than the standard 5G model



The prediction is based on the current status of the Asian supply chain.





A 4G-only iPhone 12 Pro?



The 4G-only iPhone 12 is expected to retail for $800 and that's an interesting revelation as the 5G-ready iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max are expected to cost $649 and $749 respectively.





The report claims that the 4G model will be more affordable than the 5G variants, which implies it will be a 5G-less variant of one of the Pro models. To recap, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will likely go for $999 and $1,099 respectively.





Ives also doesn't think that Apple will raise the prices of the new iPhone models despite the inclusion of 5G. This contradicts a recent report that said the base price will be increased to $749.





A supposed reduction of $50 over last year's iPhone 11 would allow Apple to target a broader range of consumers. The pandemic has dealt a blow to most world economies and Apple wants to make sure it hits all price categories.



In December 2019, Rosenblatt Securities' analyst Jun Zhang had said that the LTE model would differ greatly from the 5G ones. Thus, while it may have more in common with the iPhone 12 Pro than the entry-level variant, expect to see some corners cut.



All the 5G models coming this fall will reportedly sport OLED displays and will be powered by the A14 Bionic. The 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max will seemingly have a dual-camera system, and the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max will probably feature a triple camera setup with a LiDAR depth sensor.



Per a new report , the upcoming lineup will be made official towards the second week of October. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max will apparently go on sale the same month, and the beefier models will follow in November.