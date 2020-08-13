Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20

View

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20

View
iOS Apple 5G

4G-only iPhone 12 could be more expensive than the standard 5G model

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Aug 13, 2020, 11:37 AM
4G-only iPhone 12 could be more expensive than the standard 5G model
It was earlier reported that Apple will announce two 4G-only iPhone 12 models alongside four 5G-enabled variants this year but Wedbush Securities' analysts Daniel Ives, Strecker Backe, and Ahmad Khalil (via Business Insider) now claim that there is only one LTE model and it will be launched in February 2021.

The prediction is based on the current status of the Asian supply chain. 

A 4G-only iPhone 12 Pro?


The 4G-only iPhone 12 is expected to retail for $800 and that's an interesting revelation as the 5G-ready iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max are expected to cost $649 and $749 respectively.

The report claims that the 4G model will be more affordable than the 5G variants, which implies it will be a 5G-less variant of one of the Pro models. To recap, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will likely go for $999 and $1,099 respectively.

Ives also doesn't think that Apple will raise the prices of the new iPhone models despite the inclusion of 5G. This contradicts a recent report that said the base price will be increased to $749.

A supposed reduction of $50 over last year's iPhone 11 would allow Apple to target a broader range of consumers. The pandemic has dealt a blow to most world economies and Apple wants to make sure it hits all price categories.

In December 2019, Rosenblatt Securities' analyst Jun Zhang had said that the LTE model would differ greatly from the 5G ones. Thus, while it may have more in common with the iPhone 12 Pro than the entry-level variant, expect to see some corners cut.

All the 5G models coming this fall will reportedly sport OLED displays and will be powered by the A14 Bionic. The 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max will seemingly have a dual-camera system, and the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max will probably feature a triple camera setup with a LiDAR depth sensor.

Per a new report, the upcoming lineup will be made official towards the second week of October. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max will apparently go on sale the same month, and the beefier models will follow in November.

Related phones

iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12 View Full specs
  • Display 5.4 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Dual camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS
iPhone 12 Max
Apple iPhone 12 Max View Full specs
  • Display 6.1 inches
    2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Dual camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS
iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.1 inches
    2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2778 x 1284 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Motorola reveals the surprising Razr 2 5G announcement date
Popular stories
Possible iPhone 12/Pro 5G & Apple Watch Series 6 announcement and release dates leak
Popular stories
Microsoft's one-of-a-kind Surface Duo gets a US release date and price tag at last
Popular stories
New variable refresh rate screen to debut on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Popular stories

Popular stories
Verizon is going all out in its efforts to close the 5G coverage gap to T-Mobile
Popular stories
Verizon's answer to T-Mobile's huge 5G expansion is... not very impressive
Popular stories
T-Mobile tops AT&T to become the second largest wireless carrier in the U.S.
Popular stories
New Surface Duo images appear as release draws closer
Popular stories
Latest Surface Duo leak reveals price, shows off design & accessories
Popular stories
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G unboxing

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless