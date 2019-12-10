All the new iPhone 12 models, according to Apple analysts
Thus, both the bearish and the bullish sides of the Apple analyst camp may be right in their own way, but the next client memo predictions from Rosenblatt Securities, about the iPhone 12, are a bit less plausible.
To recap, this prediction runs contrary to what Ming-Chi Kuo expects Apple will do, and his track record on the company's future plans is almost immaculate. Here's what his expectations are at the moment, in the form of a hastily-assembled infographic:
As you can see, he envisions "only" four new models in the fall, whereas the Rosenblatt folks add a weird LCD-laden iPhone 12 as well, plus they separate the models by 4G and 5G variants, which is how they arrive at the six handset mark. His prediction jibes with what JP Morgan analysts were sending in a memo to clients just last week:
The 2H20 lineup will include all OLED phones, with screen sizes of 5.4″ (one model), 6.1″ (two), and 6.7″ (one), broadening the screen size range from 5.8″ to 6.5″ in 2019. We expect the two higher end models (one 6.1″, one 6.7″) to include mmWave support, triple camera and World facing 3D sensing, while the lower-end models (one 6.1″, one 5.4″) will include support for only sub-6 GHz and dual camera (no World-facing 3D sensing).
To recap the expected new iPhone models by analyst predictions, including the ones from JP Morgan that coincide with what Kuo is saying, here's a table listing:
|Ming-Chi Kuo (TF Securities)
|J.P. Morgan
|Rosenblatt Securities
|Four new fall 2020 iPhone models:
iPhone 12 with a 5.4” OLED display, dual camera
iPhone 12 with a 6.1” OLED display, dual camera
iPhone 12 Pro with a 6.1” OLED display, triple camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max with a 6.7” OLED display, triple camera
|Four new fall 2020 iPhone models:
iPhone 12 with a 5.4” OLED display, dual camera
iPhone 12 with a 6.1” OLED display, dual camera
iPhone 12 Pro with a 6.1” OLED display, triple camera and ToF sensor
iPhone 12 Pro Max with a 6.7” OLED display, triple camera and ToF sensor
|Six new fall 2020 iPhone models:
iPhone 12 with a 6.1” LCD display
iPhone 12 Pro with a 5.4” OLED display and 4G/5G versions
iPhone 12 Pro with a 6.1” OLED display and 4G/5G versions
iPhone 12 Pro Max with a 6.7” display, 5G model
Given that two analyst powerhouses are predicting for new iPhone 12 models next fall, all with 5G and OLED displays, and are only differentiating them by whether or not they's include mmWave support, we'd have to take the Rosenblatt report with a grain of salt for now.
Thus, those who are relying on this latest report to get a basic iPhone 12 with a 6.1" LCD display and Apple A14, may have to swap their expectations for an A13 processor, and get the iPhone 11, as otherwise the differences would be too small for anyone to care enough.
