All the new iPhone 12 models, according to Apple analysts









A recent analyst meeting with Apple's CFO, however, indicates robust production goals for the Pro models as well, but we won't know for sure before Apple reports its quarterly sales late next month.





Thus, both the bearish and the bullish sides of the Apple analyst camp may be right in their own way, but the next client memo predictions from Rosenblatt Securities, about the iPhone 12, are a bit less plausible.





The analysts there claim that Apple will be releasing no less than six new iPhone 12 models next fall alone, and that doesn't even take into account the eventual iPhone 9 in the spring. Apple, Rosenblatt says, will have one entry-level 6.1" iPhone 12 with an LCD panel which is the part hardest to believe, and then they split the rumored 5.4", 6.1" and 6.7" iPhones by 4G and 5G versions, arriving at the final six iPhones tally.





To recap, this prediction runs contrary to what Ming-Chi Kuo expects Apple will do, and his track record on the company's future plans is almost immaculate. Here's what his expectations are at the moment, in the form of a hastily-assembled infographic:















As you can see, he envisions "only" four new models in the fall, whereas the Rosenblatt folks add a weird LCD-laden iPhone 12 as well, plus they separate the models by 4G and 5G variants, which is how they arrive at the six handset mark. His prediction jibes with what JP Morgan analysts were sending in a memo to clients just last week:





To recap the expected new iPhone models by analyst predictions, including the ones from JP Morgan that coincide with what Kuo is saying, here's a table listing:









Given that two analyst powerhouses are predicting for new iPhone 12 models next fall, all with 5G and OLED displays, and are only differentiating them by whether or not they's include mmWave support, we'd have to take the Rosenblatt report with a grain of salt for now.





Thus, those who are relying on this latest report to get a basic iPhone 12 with a 6.1" LCD display and Apple A14, may have to swap their expectations for an A13 processor, and get the iPhone 11, as otherwise the differences would be too small for anyone to care enough.