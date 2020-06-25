4G-only iPhone 12 sporting an LCD screen expected to cost $549



A previous report had indicated that only the base model would be available in the 4G flavor too. It now looks like two 4G-ready iPhone models are on the cards as the tipster says there is also an LTE iPhone 12 Max and it will be priced at $649.





my first iphone rumor is the 4g version of the 12 and 12 max

iphone 12(4g) if it happens will be 549$

4g 12 max will be 649$ and there 5g prices are 649 and 749 just like jon prosser said. — Omega LEAKS and RUMORS (@omegaleaks) June 25, 2020





Up until a few days ago, the common consensus was that Apple will release four iPhone 12 models in three sizes and all of them will be 5G-ready. The lineup was expected to include a 5.4-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.



The 5G base model was tipped to carry a price tag of $649.



And then, quite recently, it was reported a fifth model - the 4G iPhone 12 - is also in the works. Actually, this is not new information, and is more a corroboration of what was heard before.



Entry-level 4G-iPhone 12 might sport an LCD screen





If six iPhone 12 models don't seem possible to you, we would like to jog your memory. Back in December 2019, analyst Jun Zhang of Rosenblatt Securities had alleged that Apple would launch six iPhone 12 models in 2020, including two 4G models, one of which would have an LCD display.





Zhang had also said that the 5G iPhone 12 models will feature a “number of different components entirely” when compared to the LTE models.



All 5G iPhone 12 models will likely be powered by the A14 Bionic chipset and feature OLED displays. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max will supposedly have a dual-camera system, while the beefier models are expected to have a triple camera setup which will include a LiDAR depth sensor. Additionally, the higher-end models are also tipped to have support for 120Hz "ProMotion" refresh rate and bigger batteries to keep up with it. The form factor of the new models will likely be similar to the iPhone 4.





if Apple is indeed planning to launch six iPhone 12 models, fans will be spoiled for choice, with price starting at $549 and going all the way to $1,399 for the specced-out model.