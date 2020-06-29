iOS Apple

Apple may max out the iPhone 12 Pro Max video recording specs

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Jun 29, 2020, 8:31 AM

Apple is widely expected to issue no less than five new iPhones this year, starting with the still-fresh iPhone SE release. Analysts prompt that it will be followed by a brand new 5.4" iPhone 12 screen size, as well as two of the more mundane 6.1" iPhones, one high-end and one budget, then topped by the 6.7" iPhone 12 Pro Max, or whatever it gets named.

If the identical screen sizes confuse you, the number of cameras on the back will immediately tell you which one is which, as the 12 Pro models are expected to sport three sensors on the back, just like the iPhone 11 Pro and the 11 Pro Max. Only the Max, however, may be getting Apple's new LiDAR camera as found on the new iPad Pro models. That's not the only advantage of the non-Pro models they could have, though.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max camera recording specs


According to the scoopsters from EverythingApplePro in the video above, a few of the iPhone 12 models may ship with higher video frame rate recording specs, topping up at the whopping 4K at 240fps, albeit in a supposedly interpolated fashion. 

That would be a huge upgrade in motion smoothness over the iPhone 11 Pro models that are capped at 4K video recorded with 60fps, and where 240fps is limited to the admittedly most used 1080p definition in slow-motion mode.

The iOS 14 beta code, as well as Max Weinbach's sources have also referenced that Apple is at least trying out the 240fps at 4K slow-mo option, indicating once again that the upcoming Apple A14 chipset may indeed be the first 5nm powerhouse that it is rumored to arrive as. 

Given that the A14 will be used on all of Apple's iPhone 12 models of the fall crop, it's surprising that the non-Pro models may not be getting this option, but it's not only a matter of the main processor, but also of the imaging co-processor, the camera sensor interface, and many more components. 

Given that Android phones' finest Snapdragon 865 chipset already supports 4K HDR video recording at 120fps, just as the A13 on the $399 iPhone SE does, it's not a huge stretch to imagine that Apple will take a full use of the advantages that its next-gen processing power brings to the table.
 

Apple A13 vs Snapdragon 865, 855+ and Exynos 990 specs comparison


Exynos 990 (Galaxy S20)Snapdragon 865 (Galaxy S20)Snapdragon 855+Apple A13
Production process7nm+ EUV7nm (TSMC N7P)7nm (TSMC FF)7nm (TSMC N7P)
Processor cores2x Exynos M5

2x Cortex A76

4x Cortex A55		1x 2.84GHz A77

3x 2.42GHz A77

4x 1.8GHz A55

1x Kryo 485 Gold (custom Cortex-A76) @ 2.96GHz

3x Kryo 485 Gold (custom Cortex-A76) @ 2.42GHz

4x Kryo 485 Silver (custom Cortex-A55) @ 1.80GHz		2x Lightning @2.66GHz

4x Thunder @1.7GHz
GPUMali-G77 MP11Adreno 650 at 587MHzAdreno 640Apple custom quad-core
ModemExynos 5123 
(Category 24)

Downloads up to 7.3Gbps (mmWave), 5.1Gbps (sub-6GHz), or 3Gbps (4G LTE), 8xCA
Uploads: up to 422 Mbps		X55 5G modem add-on

up to 7 Gbps over 5G, and 2.5 Gbps download speeds on LTE		Snapdragon X24 LTE
(Category 20)

Downloads: up to 2Gbps, 7xCA

Uploads: up to 316Mbps

X50 5G modem add-on		Intel XMM7660
(Category 19)

Downloads: up to 1.6Gbps, 7xCA

Uploads: up to 225Mbps
AI co-processorYes, dual-core NPUYesYesYes, octa-core Neural Engine
Video encode4K HDR at 150fps
8K HDR at 30fps		8K HDR at 30fps4K HDR10+4K HDR at 60fps
Misc.UFS 3.0 storage support for up to 2.9GB/s speeds

LPDDR5 memory support

Single-camera up to 108MP

120Hz display refresh rate		LPDDR5 memory support4K HDR Bokeh Video

8K 360 VR video playback

Always-on noise cancellation

Dual-frequency GPS		Computational photography

Machine learning capable of 1 trillion operations per second

Related phones

iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2778 x 1284 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  iOS

