Apple may max out the iPhone 12 Pro Max video recording specs









If the identical screen sizes confuse you, the number of cameras on the back will immediately tell you which one is which, as the 12 Pro models are expected to sport three sensors on the back, just like the Apple is widely expected to issue no less than five new iPhones this year, starting with the still-fresh iPhone SE release. Analysts prompt that it will be followed by a brand new 5.4" iPhone 12 screen size, as well as two of the more mundane 6.1" iPhones, one high-end and one budget, then topped by the 6.7" iPhone 12 Pro Max , or whatever it gets named.If the identical screen sizes confuse you, the number of cameras on the back will immediately tell you which one is which, as the 12 Pro models are expected to sport three sensors on the back, just like the iPhone 11 Pro and the 11 Pro Max. Only the Max, however, may be getting Apple's new LiDAR camera as found on the new iPad Pro models. That's not the only advantage of the non-Pro models they could have, though.





Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max camera recording specs





According to the scoopsters from EverythingApplePro in the video above, a few of the iPhone 12 models may ship with higher video frame rate recording specs, topping up at the whopping 4K at 240fps, albeit in a supposedly interpolated fashion.





That would be a huge upgrade in motion smoothness over the iPhone 11 Pro models that are capped at 4K video recorded with 60fps, and where 240fps is limited to the admittedly most used 1080p definition in slow-motion mode.



The iOS 14 beta code, as well as Max Weinbach's sources have also referenced that Apple is at least trying out the 240fps at 4K slow-mo option, indicating once again that the upcoming Apple A14 chipset may indeed be the first 5nm powerhouse that it is rumored to arrive as.





Given that the A14 will be used on all of Apple's iPhone 12 models of the fall crop, it's surprising that the non-Pro models may not be getting this option, but it's not only a matter of the main processor, but also of the imaging co-processor, the camera sensor interface, and many more components.





Given that Android phones' finest Snapdragon 865 chipset already supports 4K HDR video recording at 120fps, just as the A13 on the $399 iPhone SE does, it's not a huge stretch to imagine that Apple will take a full use of the advantages that its next-gen processing power brings to the table.

Apple A13 vs Snapdragon 865, 855+ and Exynos 990 specs comparison





