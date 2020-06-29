Apple may max out the iPhone 12 Pro Max video recording specs
Apple is widely expected to issue no less than five new iPhones this year, starting with the still-fresh iPhone SE release. Analysts prompt that it will be followed by a brand new 5.4" iPhone 12 screen size, as well as two of the more mundane 6.1" iPhones, one high-end and one budget, then topped by the 6.7" iPhone 12 Pro Max, or whatever it gets named.
If the identical screen sizes confuse you, the number of cameras on the back will immediately tell you which one is which, as the 12 Pro models are expected to sport three sensors on the back, just like the iPhone 11 Pro and the 11 Pro Max. Only the Max, however, may be getting Apple's new LiDAR camera as found on the new iPad Pro models. That's not the only advantage of the non-Pro models they could have, though.
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max camera recording specs
That would be a huge upgrade in motion smoothness over the iPhone 11 Pro models that are capped at 4K video recorded with 60fps, and where 240fps is limited to the admittedly most used 1080p definition in slow-motion mode.
The iOS 14 beta code, as well as Max Weinbach's sources have also referenced that Apple is at least trying out the 240fps at 4K slow-mo option, indicating once again that the upcoming Apple A14 chipset may indeed be the first 5nm powerhouse that it is rumored to arrive as.
Given that the A14 will be used on all of Apple's iPhone 12 models of the fall crop, it's surprising that the non-Pro models may not be getting this option, but it's not only a matter of the main processor, but also of the imaging co-processor, the camera sensor interface, and many more components.
Given that Android phones' finest Snapdragon 865 chipset already supports 4K HDR video recording at 120fps, just as the A13 on the $399 iPhone SE does, it's not a huge stretch to imagine that Apple will take a full use of the advantages that its next-gen processing power brings to the table.
Apple A13 vs Snapdragon 865, 855+ and Exynos 990 specs comparison
|Exynos 990 (Galaxy S20)
|Snapdragon 865 (Galaxy S20)
|Snapdragon 855+
|Apple A13
|Production process
|7nm+ EUV
|7nm (TSMC N7P)
|7nm (TSMC FF)
|7nm (TSMC N7P)
|Processor cores
|2x Exynos M5
2x Cortex A76
4x Cortex A55
|1x 2.84GHz A77
3x 2.42GHz A77
4x 1.8GHz A55
|1x Kryo 485 Gold (custom Cortex-A76) @ 2.96GHz
3x Kryo 485 Gold (custom Cortex-A76) @ 2.42GHz
4x Kryo 485 Silver (custom Cortex-A55) @ 1.80GHz
|2x Lightning @2.66GHz
4x Thunder @1.7GHz
|GPU
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Adreno 650 at 587MHz
|Adreno 640
|Apple custom quad-core
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
(Category 24)
Downloads up to 7.3Gbps (mmWave), 5.1Gbps (sub-6GHz), or 3Gbps (4G LTE), 8xCA
Uploads: up to 422 Mbps
|X55 5G modem add-on
up to 7 Gbps over 5G, and 2.5 Gbps download speeds on LTE
|Snapdragon X24 LTE
(Category 20)
Downloads: up to 2Gbps, 7xCA
Uploads: up to 316Mbps
X50 5G modem add-on
|Intel XMM7660
(Category 19)
Downloads: up to 1.6Gbps, 7xCA
Uploads: up to 225Mbps
|AI co-processor
|Yes, dual-core NPU
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes, octa-core Neural Engine
|Video encode
|4K HDR at 150fps
8K HDR at 30fps
|8K HDR at 30fps
|4K HDR10+
|4K HDR at 60fps
|Misc.
|UFS 3.0 storage support for up to 2.9GB/s speeds
LPDDR5 memory support
Single-camera up to 108MP
120Hz display refresh rate
|LPDDR5 memory support
|4K HDR Bokeh Video
8K 360 VR video playback
Always-on noise cancellation
Dual-frequency GPS
|Computational photography
Machine learning capable of 1 trillion operations per second
