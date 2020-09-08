Most expensive iPhone 12 model could help Apple reach alleged goal of 80 million shipments in 2020
According to a note to investors, the bank has seen an "across the board" increase in production as well as pent-up demand for the new iPhones.
This is in line with a recent report which claims that Apple is expecting iPhone 12 shipments to reach 80 million units this year and has asked suppliers to prepare accordingly. In comparison, the company had apparently instructed suppliers to make components for 75 million phones in 2019 and 2018.
Ives has backed that up by saying that Apple was previously planning to manufacture between 65 million to 70 million iPhone 12 units, and now it is eyeing the 75 million+ range. Sales of 80 million units is a stretch goal.
We will likely be seeing four models this year, and previously it was reported that Apple employees testing the new handsets think that the 6.7-inch screen that the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be equipped with is one of the notable improvements this year. This is the largest display the company has ever put in a handset.
Wedbush has corroborated that and the firm claims that Apple and its supply chain partners are anticipating high demand for the iPhone 12 Pro Max. This will supposedly be the only model to support mmWave 5G. The price of this variant could be as high as $1149.
Ives has reiterated that the iPhone 12 could be once in a decade launch for the company. This would make it the most successful product since the iPhone 6.
China is expected to account for 20 percent of iPhone 12 sales. 60 to 70 million devices are reportedly due for an upgrade in the country.
Not everyone is so optimistic about the iPhone 12
Some analysts think that the iPhone 12 will fall short of a supercycle. After all, a highly anticipated supercycle from 3G to 4G never materialized. Similarly, iPhone X was not the roaring success industry watchers were expecting it to be.
Ives had earlier claimed that the new lineup would be unveiled in an Apple event in late September. Per most reports, sales won't begin this month and the release will be staggered.
The analyst expects Apple to announce the digital event in the next few weeks. All new models will likely come with an OLED display and the new A14 Bionic chip. The Pro models will allegedly inherit iPad Pro's LIDAR camera and a dark blue variant will likely be available too.
