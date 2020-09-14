Apple's launch plans get detailed: iPad Air 4, iPhone 12 5G, AirPods Studio, much more

Apple Watch SE The Apple Watch SE is expected to offer an



Apple iPad Air 4 Leading the way on the tablet front will be an iPad Pro-like all-screen iPad Air 4. To ensure the price isn't too high, though, some features such as the iPad Pro's 120Hz ProMotion technology will be cut, claims the report. A slower processor, possibly the Apple A13 Bionic, is expected too.



Software Set to coincide with the release of the new iPad and Apple Watch models is the rollout of iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and watchOS 7. The Apple One services bundles are scheduled to make an appearance at the Time Flies event too.

October – Apple Special Event

Apple iPhone 12 5G The biggest product of the year for Apple is the



Mark Gurman says the announcement will take place in October – rumors point towards October 13 – as a result, but warns that some models will ship even later than the iPhone X, which went on sale November 3, 2017.







Apple AirPods Studio Arriving alongside the iPhone 12 series may be Bloomberg says they’re expected to ship by the end of 2020.

November – Apple Silicon Mac

For the month of November, Apple could have another event up its sleeves, reports Gurman. The Silicon Valley-based company plans to announce its first Apple Silicon-powered Mac computers ahead of their release before the year is over.

Other Products Coming This Year

Apple iPad 8 Bloomberg has previously stated that an entry-level iPad 8 is under development and scheduled for release this year. It wasn't mentioned in the report published today, but tipster Jon Prosser says it'll debut tomorrow.



Apple AirTags Possibly joining the tablet is AirTags, which Mark Gurman says are coming this year. These leaked in full earlier today and, according to Prosser, may arrive as soon as tomorrow.



