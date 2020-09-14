Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

Apple's launch plans get detailed: iPad Air 4, iPhone 12 5G, AirPods Studio, much more

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Sep 14, 2020, 11:20 AM
Apple's launch plans get detailed: iPad Air 4, iPhone 12 5G, AirPods Studio, much more
The iPhone 12, Apple Watch Series 6, and AirPods Studio are in the Apple pipeline along with many other devices. Some are expected to make an appearance tomorrow while others will arrive in the coming months.

Bloomberg has today clarified the situation by revealing which announcement and launch timeline Apple has planned for each product.

Time Flies – Special Apple Event


Apple Watch Series 6
The Apple Watch Series 6 will likely be the highlight of tomorrow’s event and Bloomberg agrees. It expects the smartwatch to come in the same 40mm and 44mm sizes as the current model but with a couple of key upgrades.

These include the introduction of a new chipset, presumably called Apple S6, and a blood oxygen meter which should enable better health tracking.

Apple Watch SE
The Apple Watch SE is expected to offer an Apple Watch Series 4 design with no ECG or Always-On display. It'll probably replace the Watch Series 3 and, according to Mark Gurman, is going to make an appearance on Tuesday as a Fitbit rival.

Apple iPad Air 4
Leading the way on the tablet front will be an iPad Pro-like all-screen iPad Air 4. To ensure the price isn’t too high, though, some features such as the iPad Pro’s 120Hz ProMotion technology will be cut, claims the report. A slower processor, possibly the Apple A13 Bionic, is expected too. 

Software
Set to coincide with the release of the new iPad and Apple Watch models is the rollout of iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and watchOS 7. The Apple One services bundles are scheduled to make an appearance at the Time Flies event too.

October – Apple Special Event


Apple iPhone 12 5G
The biggest product of the year for Apple is the iPhone 12 series and that will headline the next event. COVID-19 disrupted final testing of the 5G iPhone models and delayed mass production, which apparently started this week

Mark Gurman says the announcement will take place in October – rumors point towards October 13 – as a result, but warns that some models will ship even later than the iPhone X, which went on sale November 3, 2017. 


Apple AirPods Studio
Arriving alongside the iPhone 12 series may be AirPods Studio. These over-ear headphones are expected to retail at $350 and will take on premium headphone offerings from Bose and Sony. Bloomberg says they’re expected to ship by the end of 2020.

November – Apple Silicon Mac


For the month of November, Apple could have another event up its sleeves, reports Gurman. The Silicon Valley-based company plans to announce its first Apple Silicon-powered Mac computers ahead of their release before the year is over.

Other Products Coming This Year


Apple iPad 8
Bloomberg has previously stated that an entry-level iPad 8 is under development and scheduled for release this year. It wasn’t mentioned in the report published today, but tipster Jon Prosser says it’ll debut tomorrow.

Apple AirTags
Possibly joining the tablet is AirTags, which Mark Gurman says are coming this year. These leaked in full earlier today and, according to Prosser, may arrive as soon as tomorrow. 


Apple HomePod Mini
Last on the list is HomePod Mini. Bloomberg again says the speaker will arrive this year with a similar design to the original and more compact form factor with fewer speakers. Prosser says this product may also make an appearance on Tuesday.

