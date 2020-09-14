Apple's launch plans get detailed: iPad Air 4, iPhone 12 5G, AirPods Studio, much more
Bloomberg has today clarified the situation by revealing which announcement and launch timeline Apple has planned for each product.
Time Flies – Special Apple Event
Apple Watch Series 6The Apple Watch Series 6 will likely be the highlight of tomorrow’s event and Bloomberg agrees. It expects the smartwatch to come in the same 40mm and 44mm sizes as the current model but with a couple of key upgrades.
Apple Watch SEThe Apple Watch SE is expected to offer an Apple Watch Series 4 design with no ECG or Always-On display. It'll probably replace the Watch Series 3 and, according to Mark Gurman, is going to make an appearance on Tuesday as a Fitbit rival.
Apple iPad Air 4Leading the way on the tablet front will be an iPad Pro-like all-screen iPad Air 4. To ensure the price isn’t too high, though, some features such as the iPad Pro’s 120Hz ProMotion technology will be cut, claims the report. A slower processor, possibly the Apple A13 Bionic, is expected too.
SoftwareSet to coincide with the release of the new iPad and Apple Watch models is the rollout of iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and watchOS 7. The Apple One services bundles are scheduled to make an appearance at the Time Flies event too.
October – Apple Special Event
Apple iPhone 12 5GThe biggest product of the year for Apple is the iPhone 12 series and that will headline the next event. COVID-19 disrupted final testing of the 5G iPhone models and delayed mass production, which apparently started this week
Mark Gurman says the announcement will take place in October – rumors point towards October 13 – as a result, but warns that some models will ship even later than the iPhone X, which went on sale November 3, 2017.
Apple AirPods StudioArriving alongside the iPhone 12 series may be AirPods Studio. These over-ear headphones are expected to retail at $350 and will take on premium headphone offerings from Bose and Sony. Bloomberg says they’re expected to ship by the end of 2020.
November – Apple Silicon Mac
For the month of November, Apple could have another event up its sleeves, reports Gurman. The Silicon Valley-based company plans to announce its first Apple Silicon-powered Mac computers ahead of their release before the year is over.